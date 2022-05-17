Trade and Travel Expo to begin at Greater Noida from Wednesday

Noida: After being held in a hybrid virtual mode for the last two years, the 29th edition of the South Asia Trade Travel Exhibition (SATTE) will be held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida with full grandeur in physical mode. The event, being held between May 18 and 20, will bring buyers and trade visitors from travel, wedding planning, corporate travel, hospitality and leisure industries, as well as leading television and film production houses under one roof.

Organised by Informa Markets in India the event is supported by the Union Ministry of Tourism and the State Tourism Boards. As per officials, the SATTE will be a major epicentre for discussions and dialogues on the revival of the national and international travel industry after being hit by the pandemic in 2020.

“The travel sector worldwide went through a roughshod due to the effects of coronavirus. However, now, it is swiftly opening up with India projected to see a rise of 53 million industry jobs by the end of 2029 and estimated to grow up to $125 billion by 2027,” said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India.

He added that the travel sector has started regaining momentum with the opening up of international flights.

“SATTE aims to help harness the strategy adoption discussions to revive the industry. This will help the sector go back to its top-notch form and even a scale higher, especially on potentially rich portfolios like cruises, adventure, medical, wellness, sports, MICE, eco-tourism, film, rural and religious tourism while comprehending the trends pivoted around them,” said Mudras.

The three day expo will include discussions on various topics among stakeholders, including ‘Cinema & Tourism’, ‘Ayurveda and Wellness Tourism’ and ‘Outbound Tourism’. Officials added that over 36,000 people are expected to visit the expo which has over 1000 exhibitors.