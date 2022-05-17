Trade and Travel Expo to begin at Greater Noida from Wednesday
Noida: After being held in a hybrid virtual mode for the last two years, the 29th edition of the South Asia Trade Travel Exhibition (SATTE) will be held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida with full grandeur in physical mode. The event, being held between May 18 and 20, will bring buyers and trade visitors from travel, wedding planning, corporate travel, hospitality and leisure industries, as well as leading television and film production houses under one roof.
Organised by Informa Markets in India the event is supported by the Union Ministry of Tourism and the State Tourism Boards. As per officials, the SATTE will be a major epicentre for discussions and dialogues on the revival of the national and international travel industry after being hit by the pandemic in 2020.
“The travel sector worldwide went through a roughshod due to the effects of coronavirus. However, now, it is swiftly opening up with India projected to see a rise of 53 million industry jobs by the end of 2029 and estimated to grow up to $125 billion by 2027,” said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India.
He added that the travel sector has started regaining momentum with the opening up of international flights.
“SATTE aims to help harness the strategy adoption discussions to revive the industry. This will help the sector go back to its top-notch form and even a scale higher, especially on potentially rich portfolios like cruises, adventure, medical, wellness, sports, MICE, eco-tourism, film, rural and religious tourism while comprehending the trends pivoted around them,” said Mudras.
The three day expo will include discussions on various topics among stakeholders, including ‘Cinema & Tourism’, ‘Ayurveda and Wellness Tourism’ and ‘Outbound Tourism’. Officials added that over 36,000 people are expected to visit the expo which has over 1000 exhibitors.
Gurugram: Green activists allege trees felled illegally at Mangar Bani
Gurugam: Environmental activists on Monday alleged that more than 200 trees were felled illegally in the Mangar Bani buffer zone, spread over 2 to 3 acres in the Aravallis, adjacent to a sacred grove. The activists alleged involvement of a timber mafia and demanded action against the miscreants. According to Sunil Harsana, environmentalist, and resident, the incident occurred at Sahabwala Johad, near Mangar Bani, which is a protected forest area.
World Hypertension Day: Survey finds fast food, pressure to perform turning kids hypertensive
Fast food, pressure of meeting expectations from a young age is affecting the health of school going children who are turning hypertensive, a survey has revealed. The survey revealed around five percent of the school going children in Lucknow were found to be suffering from high blood pressure. Around 5000 students from different schools were surveyed by Vandana Awasthy, who did her PhD from KGMU and Dr Abhinav Verma.
Gurugram: Sector 46 residents protest against power cuts
Gurugram: Residents of Sector 46 and adjoining areas came out to protest power outages and register their grievances against the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam. Around 300 residents gathered at the Sector 46 community centre in the evening and marched to Bakhtawar Chowk where they held a three-hour long protest. Residents also took to Twitter and posted about their grievances, tagging authorities.
Gurugram weather: Cloudy, windy conditions bring relief from heat
Gurugram: Cloudy weather and a change in wind pattern brought Gurugram residents relief from the relentless extreme heatwave on Monday as the maximum temperature in the region dropped to 44.7 degrees Celsius (C), a drop of 3.4 degrees from Sunday when the city recorded a maximum temperature of 48.1C, the highest temperature in 56 years.
Noida: Woman found dead in Sector 137, had lodged rape complaint
Noida: The 47-year-old woman who was found dead in the shrubbery of a high-rise in Sector 137 last week had lodged a rape complaint against one of her neighbours in Ranikhet, Uttarakhand, just days before her death, police said on Monday. While police were initially suspecting that the woman had died by suicide, they are now investigating the case from all angles, including that of murder.
