Traffic cops to hold road safety workshops in schools in Gautam Budh Nagar

With Covid-19 cases on a steady decline and schools fully operational, the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police is organising awareness drives for students. Officials said that e-scooters are becoming common among students as they are allowed for people above 16 years of age, and it is important for them to strictly adhere to traffic rules.

Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police, (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar, said that students have resumed offline classes. “We have started organising awareness programmes for students across schools in the district. We have found that some students use e-scooters to commute on a daily basis. Sometimes, they also offer lift to fellow students and triple on the scooter. This is unsafe for the riders. We are also inviting parents to sensitise their children on the issue,” he said.

On February 5, the Uttar Pradesh government issued an order, stating that schools will be allowed to reopen for classes 9-12 from February 7, with strict Covid-19 protocols. On February 12, the state government instructed schools to function offline from classes 1 to 8.

Brajesh Sharma, a resident of Antriksh Golf View 2 in Noida Sector 78, and a traffic volunteer, said that a traffic awareness programme was organised on Wednesday at a private school in Sector 27. “The school officials, students, traffic police personnel and traffic volunteers participated in the programme. We advised students to wear ISI-mark helmets and told them to avoid tripling, speeding, wrong-side driving and parking at unauthorised places, etc. We hope such awareness drives will improve traffic sense among people and also bring down road accidents,” he said.

DCP Saha said that the traffic police have contacted the Ramagya School in Sector 50 to conduct an awareness programme next week. RK Kesri, director of administration at the Ramagya School, said that the institution was conducting online classes due to the Covid-19 related curbs but physical classes will resume from February 21. “There are around 2,300 students from nursery to class 12 in our school. We have planned a traffic awareness programme for students next week,” he said.

Rakesh Yadav, traffic sub-inspector, said that the police is also issuing challans to parents for riding two-wheelers without helmet. “Five parents came to receive their children from a school in Sector 27 on Wednesday. They were all fined for not wearing a helmet. We also issued challans to two minor students for riding a scooter,” he said.

The district police department recorded 368 deaths in 798 accidents last year. In 2020, the district reported 380 deaths in 740 accidents. In 2021, a total of 504 people were injured in accidents while the number was 528 in the year 2020.