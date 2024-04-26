Traffic curbed on elevated road for resurfacing work

Noida: With the third phase of resurfacing of Elevated Road from Sector 61 to 31/25 loop commencing on Friday, the Noida Traffic Police has issued advisory suggesting diversion for all those heading towards Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND), the Chilla border and the Noida Greater-Noida Expressway from Greater Noida and Ghaziabad sides, said officers. The estimated time to finish the entire resurfacing work is around 45 days, of which 20 have passed since April. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“From Friday, the entry on the Elevated Road from Sector 61 was also blocked as the Noida authority began resurfacing from Sector 61 to the Sector 31/25 loop,” said deputy commissioner of police (Noida Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The estimated time to finish the entire resurfacing work is around 45 days, of which 20 have passed since April, they said.

He informed that the traffic coming from Sectors 62 and 67 will be diverted towards the Sector 60 underpass, adding: “Sector 71 traffic will be diverted towards Sector 52 Metro station, while Parthala Bridge and Kisan Chowk traffic will be diverted towards Sector 71 underpass.”

“Entry from Sector 18 side on the elevated road is also restricted. Soon, we will open the entry from Sector 18 side in the coming days,” the DCP said.

Due to the resurfacing work, traffic is presently crawling around the Elevated Road and the traffic pressure has increased on the arterial roads. The situation worsens during the peak hours 8 to 10am and 6 to 8pm.

“We have placed barricades and deployed additional personnel to deal with the traffic congestion around the Elevated Road as it connects Noida to Ghaziabad and Greater Noida and vice-versa,” said DCP Yadav.

The first phase of resurfacing from Sector 18 to NTPC began on April 7 and the second from NTPC to Sector 61 on April 17.

“The work will be completed in the fourth phase, from the 31.25 loop to Sector 18,” the officer said.

The resurfacing work has affected daily commuters’ travel duration.

“Since the resurfacing work for phase-1 began (from April), my travel time to office has exceeded from 25 minutes to 50 minutes,” said Rakesh Gupta, a resident of Sector 20, who commutes to his office by car near Gaur Chowk.