Traffic police start drive against illegal parking in Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police on Thursday started a drive against illegal parking and encroachment in the district, following directions on road safety and decongestion issued by chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a meeting on Wednesday evening.

Traffic police also asked residents to inform them if they found vehicles parked illegally. They will also conduct awareness drives in schools and other institutions regarding safe road behaviour.

Addressing a meeting on road safety campaign in Lucknow on Wednesday, the CM said, “In 2021, 21,227 people died in road accidents against 23,514 deaths due to Covid-19. Of the 21,227 people who died, 72% were those who were in the age group of 18-45 years, the category least affected by the pandemic. Speeding is the main cause of accidents in the state. The data is scary and gives enough reason to the administration and the police to take stern action against encroachments, speeding, and poor road design.”

Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “There are hardly any illegal parking lots in the district. However, in some areas such as Pari Chowk, Model Town crossing and Surajpur, several vehicles are parked along roads, leading to traffic jams. We have cracked down on these vehicles and will conduct similar drives in other areas too. We request residents to visit our Twitter page or call the traffic helpline to complain about congested stretches.”

He added that they are emphasising on checking speeding vehicles to reduce the number of accidents and casualties.

Traffic police officers have also started using the iRAD (integrated road accident database) platform extensively to enter details about accidents to help analyse causes.

“We are part of the Stockholm declaration that pledges to reduce traffic fatalities by 50% in the next 10 years and eradicate traffic-related preventable deaths by 2050. In this regard, this meeting by the CM focused on increasing safety and removing illegally parked vehicles and unauthorised vendors that add to the risk of accidents,” said Saha.

On Thursday, traffic officials penalised and removed illegally parked vehicles from Model town crossing, Sector 52 Metro station, Surajpur, Pari Chowk and Sector 37.

Additionally, an anti-encroachment drive against street vendors was conducted near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Pari Chowk, Sector 35 and Model Town crossing. Action was also taken against truck drivers who parked their vehicles along the roads near eateries in Dadri.