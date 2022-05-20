Traffic police start drive against illegal parking in Noida
The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police on Thursday started a drive against illegal parking and encroachment in the district, following directions on road safety and decongestion issued by chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a meeting on Wednesday evening.
Traffic police also asked residents to inform them if they found vehicles parked illegally. They will also conduct awareness drives in schools and other institutions regarding safe road behaviour.
Addressing a meeting on road safety campaign in Lucknow on Wednesday, the CM said, “In 2021, 21,227 people died in road accidents against 23,514 deaths due to Covid-19. Of the 21,227 people who died, 72% were those who were in the age group of 18-45 years, the category least affected by the pandemic. Speeding is the main cause of accidents in the state. The data is scary and gives enough reason to the administration and the police to take stern action against encroachments, speeding, and poor road design.”
Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “There are hardly any illegal parking lots in the district. However, in some areas such as Pari Chowk, Model Town crossing and Surajpur, several vehicles are parked along roads, leading to traffic jams. We have cracked down on these vehicles and will conduct similar drives in other areas too. We request residents to visit our Twitter page or call the traffic helpline to complain about congested stretches.”
He added that they are emphasising on checking speeding vehicles to reduce the number of accidents and casualties.
Traffic police officers have also started using the iRAD (integrated road accident database) platform extensively to enter details about accidents to help analyse causes.
“We are part of the Stockholm declaration that pledges to reduce traffic fatalities by 50% in the next 10 years and eradicate traffic-related preventable deaths by 2050. In this regard, this meeting by the CM focused on increasing safety and removing illegally parked vehicles and unauthorised vendors that add to the risk of accidents,” said Saha.
On Thursday, traffic officials penalised and removed illegally parked vehicles from Model town crossing, Sector 52 Metro station, Surajpur, Pari Chowk and Sector 37.
Additionally, an anti-encroachment drive against street vendors was conducted near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Pari Chowk, Sector 35 and Model Town crossing. Action was also taken against truck drivers who parked their vehicles along the roads near eateries in Dadri.
-
Kharwar gang member injured in police encounter in Prayagraj, arrested
Police arrested another member of notorious Kharwar gang after an encounter in Prayagraj on Thursday morning. Police claimed that the members of this gang were involved in sensational murders of five members of a family including a child in Khevrajpur village of Tharwai area of trans-Ganga of the district on April 22.
-
Kisan Mahapanchayat of Baliyan khap on May 29
Giving a unity call to khaps and farmers, Baliyan khap has convened a Kisan Mahapanchayat in village Kakda of Muzaffarnagar on May 29. There are more than a dozen khaps which are active in the region and they play a significant role in people's social life. These khaps also played important role during the 13-month-long farmers' movement. Baliyan said that khaps have always worked for the betterment of the society and brought reforms in it.
-
GB Nagar education dept directs shutting down of 16 private schools operating without recognition
Gautam Budh Nagar's basic education officer on Wednesday came out with a notice listing 16 private schools in the district, which were shut down for allegedly running without recognition certificates, and issued directions for their closure with immediate effect. “Notices have been issued to the operators of these schools and they have been ordered to shut down the institutions with immediate effect,” said the officer.
-
Raj Thackeray to hold rally at Pune on Sunday ahead of Ayodhya visit
Mumbai: After the agitation fiasco against the use of loudspeakers at mosques and ahead of his Ayodhya visit, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray will hold a rally Sunday morning at Pune. In addition, MNS has now come out openly against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been opposing Raj Thackeray's Ayodhya visit. The rally is set to be held at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, a closed auditorium, at 10:00 am.
-
Audit finds structural flaws in Taraporevala Aquarium
Mumbai: In what may seal the fate of the iconic Taraporevala Aquarium in its present form, the structural audit commissioned by the state government has revealed that the building has developed structural flaws. Inaugurated in 1951 and named after the aquarium, Parsi philanthropist DB Taraporevala, which is otherwise one of the most-visited tourist spots in Mumbai, has been shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
