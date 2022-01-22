Two arrested for cheating people in Noida on pretext of jobs in airline company

Police arrested two men on Friday for allegedly duping many people on the pretext of facilitating jobs in a private airline, said officials.

The suspects used to buy data of job seekers from job portals (data not available) and call them to extract money on pretext of registration, offer letter, security deposit and other procedures, according to police.

The suspects were identified as Rahul Kumar, 30, and Kamal Kumar, 28, said police.

Abhishek (goes by first name), deputy commissioner of police (crime), Gautam Budh Nagar, said they received a tip on Friday on suspicious activities being carried out by some people inside a building in Noida Sector 6. “A police team reached the spot and conducted a search there. Police arrested the duo and recovered 11 cellphones, two laptops, 29 calling data-sheets and a fake stamp of an airline from their possession,” he said.

The suspects revealed during interrogation that they operated a fake company to cheat people on pretext of facilitating jobs in a private airline. The duo used fake stamp in offer letters issued to the people to make the documents look genuine, said Abhishek, adding, “The police team also attended to an incoming call on one of the cellphones recovered from the possession of the suspects, where the caller identified himself as Vipin Chand Singh, a resident of Himachal Pradesh. Singh revealed that he had received several calls from the suspects, who cheated him of ₹7 lakh on pretext of a job in the airline company.”

Police said the suspects have been cheating nearly 100 people in Noida in the past six months. A case has been registered against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust). “The suspects were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Friday,” said the DCP.