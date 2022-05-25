Two children fall from ninth floor in Greater Noida

Two children, aged 10 and 12, allegedly fell from the ninth floor of a high-rise residential building in Greater Noida (West) on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the incident took place around 6pm at Supertech Ecovillage-2 housing society when the two children were playing cricket on the ninth-floor corridor and fell from the building’s shaft. They were taken to a nearby private hospital and are undergoing treatment, police added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Yogendra Singh, assistant commissioner of police-1 (Central Noida), the children have been identified as Siddharth (12) and Radhe (10). “The incident was not reported to police and we came to know about it from the hospital. According to the family members, Radhe is in the intensive care unit (ICU),” he said.

ACP Singh added that as per preliminary information, the children were playing cricket after which they got into a fight. “It seems that the children got into a fight and in the ensuing tussle, they fell from the shaft where water pipes and electric wires were placed. We will have more clarity once we record the statements of their parents,” he said.

According to a resident, the shaft of the building opens towards the corridors on each floor. “Usually, there is a door that is used to keep the shaft closed. It is easily accessible from the corridor of each floor. It seems that either the door was already open or the children may have pushed it or fallen over it,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Umesh Bahadur Singh, in charge of Bisrakh police station said that one of the children is a resident of the society while the other child is his relative. “There was a function at Siddharth’s residence and several relatives had come to their home. Radhe is Siddharth’s cousin and they were playing in the corridor along with some other children. As soon as the two kids fell from the shaft, their friends raised an alarm and alerted their parents who immediately went to the basement and rushed the children to the hospital,” he said. He added that police is yet to register a case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON