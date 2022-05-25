Two children fall from ninth floor in Greater Noida
Two children, aged 10 and 12, allegedly fell from the ninth floor of a high-rise residential building in Greater Noida (West) on Tuesday evening.
According to police, the incident took place around 6pm at Supertech Ecovillage-2 housing society when the two children were playing cricket on the ninth-floor corridor and fell from the building’s shaft. They were taken to a nearby private hospital and are undergoing treatment, police added.
According to Yogendra Singh, assistant commissioner of police-1 (Central Noida), the children have been identified as Siddharth (12) and Radhe (10). “The incident was not reported to police and we came to know about it from the hospital. According to the family members, Radhe is in the intensive care unit (ICU),” he said.
ACP Singh added that as per preliminary information, the children were playing cricket after which they got into a fight. “It seems that the children got into a fight and in the ensuing tussle, they fell from the shaft where water pipes and electric wires were placed. We will have more clarity once we record the statements of their parents,” he said.
According to a resident, the shaft of the building opens towards the corridors on each floor. “Usually, there is a door that is used to keep the shaft closed. It is easily accessible from the corridor of each floor. It seems that either the door was already open or the children may have pushed it or fallen over it,” he said.
Umesh Bahadur Singh, in charge of Bisrakh police station said that one of the children is a resident of the society while the other child is his relative. “There was a function at Siddharth’s residence and several relatives had come to their home. Radhe is Siddharth’s cousin and they were playing in the corridor along with some other children. As soon as the two kids fell from the shaft, their friends raised an alarm and alerted their parents who immediately went to the basement and rushed the children to the hospital,” he said. He added that police is yet to register a case.
Case against DU registrar, Daulat Ram principal on Dalit teacher’s complaint
The Delhi Police on Monday filed a case against Daulat Ram College principal Savita Roy and the Delhi University registrar Vikas Gupta on a former teacher's complaint alleging atrocities against her in 2020, before her contract with the college was terminated and not renewed. Police said the woman, an ad hoc assistant professor, was removed from service in August 2020, after which she approached the court and the police with a complaint.
Admissions violating DU guidelines will be deemed void, registrar warns St Stephen’s
The Delhi University on Tuesday wrote to St Stephen's College informing the minority institution that it will declare "null and void" all admissions made by college in violation of the Central Universities Common Entrance Tes (CUET) guidelines, after the college released a prospectus on Monday reiterating that it will admit students to undergraduate courses while sticking to its stated 85:15 (CUET score:interviews) weightage formula.
Water crisis: New Delhi areas got only half its normal supply since the last 10 days, shows report
The ongoing water shortage in the national capital has hit supply to New Delhi Municipal Council areas, including Lutyens' Delhi, with these localities receiving only 50-60% of its normal potable water supply over the last 10 days, a status report issued by the NDMC on Monday has showed.
Rain effect: ‘Satisfactory’ air spell in Delhi after nearly 3 months
Two consecutive thunderstorm spells accompanied by gusty winds since early Monday helped revive Delhi's chronically bad air to “satisfactory” levels for the first time in nearly three months. Delhi's overall air quality index was 89 on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's daily 4pm bulletin, a further improvement from the 136 (moderate) recorded on Monday.
Pune district reports 46 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 46 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 284 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 14 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,725 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported.
