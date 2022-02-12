Two groups clash over WhatsApp status on UP assembly elections, five arrested

Two people sustained grievous injuries after clashes broke out between two groups of people over the WhatsApp status of a person from Noida Sector 63 on February 10, the day when voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections were held in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

Dharmendra Kumar Shukla, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 63 police station, said a person identified as Virendra Chaudhury (22), a resident of Noida Sector 63, put a status on WhatsApp in support of a political party.

“A known person in his friends circle, identified as Salim Pasha (24), made an adverse comment on his status. This led to a heated argument between the two,” said Shukla.

The SHO said the two discussed the matter with their friends. The duo decided to meet somewhere and discuss the issue along with their friends.

“Chaudhury and his three friends and Pasha, along with his 7-8 friends, met in Ghaziabad on the evening of February 10. Clashes broke out between the two groups, in which Chaudhury and his friend Ravi Thakur (23) sustained injuries,” said Shukla, adding that the suspects fled the spot following the incident.

Chaudhury and Thakur were rushed to a private hospital for treatment. Later, Chaudhary registered a complaint against the suspects.

The SHO said a case has been registered against Pasha and seven others under sections 147 (rioting) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act. “On Saturday, we conducted a search and arrested Pasha and four others -- Afroz, Raja Ahmad, Shadab Khan and Aman. We have launched a search to arrest the other people involved in the incident. We will be able to share more details by Sunday,” said the officer.