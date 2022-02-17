Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Two guards nabbed for snatching bike at Sector 24 in Noida
noida news

Two guards nabbed for snatching bike at Sector 24 in Noida

The two suspects are siblings and employed as security guards at a high-rise society in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, said police
The two suspects in police custody on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 12:10 AM IST
ByShafaque Alam

The police on Wednesday arrested two men, who allegedly snatched a motorcycle from a private firm’s employee by threatening him with a gun-shaped lighter in Sector 24 on February 10. The two suspects are siblings and employed as security guards at a high-rise society in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, said police.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, (DCP) Noida, said that on February 10, Mahesh Kumar Pandey, a resident of Gijhore village in Sector 53, filed a complaint of bike snatching.

In the complaint, Pandey said he had completed his night shift at a firm in Sector 11 and was going home on his motorcycle at around 8:40am. “I slowed down my bike to negotiate with a speed-breaker near V V Giri National Labour Institute in Sector 24. The two suspects, who were wearing company uniforms, reached the spot on a scooter and stopped me at a gunpoint. They swiftly snatched my motorcycle and fled the spot,” he said.

The victim informed police and a case was registered against unknown persons under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 24 police station the same day.

The DCP said that the police scanned several CCTV footages and identified the scooter used to commit the crime. “One of the suspect’s identity cards was also visible in the CCTV footage. We identified the company and got to know that the two suspects work as security guards in a high-rise society in Indirapuram,” he said.

On Wednesday, the police team arrested the two accused from Gijhore crossing after receiving information about their movement. They were identified as Gaurav Dutt,(28), and his brother Vineet Dutt,(25), hailing from Almora in Uttarakhand. The police recovered the stolen motorcycle, a gun-shaped lighter, a mobile phone and the scooter from their possession.

The DCP said around 15 cases of loot and snatching are registered against the duo in Delhi. “The two accused were earlier living at Narela in Delhi. However, when the police launched a search operation to nab them, they shifted to Noida last year,” he said.

The suspects were produced in a court and sent to judicial custody.

