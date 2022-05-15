Two held with cocaine worth 16 lakh in Greater Noida

Two men were arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar Police from Greater Noida for allegedly supplying cocaine to peddlers in the Delhi-NCR region, police said on Saturday. Around 200 grams of cocaine worth around ₹12-16 lakh was seized from their possession, police added.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Rajesh Singh,(25), and Bintu Singh,(32) — both residents of Gunnaur in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.

“On Thursday night, we were carrying out routine vehicle checks on GT Road in Dadri under Badalpur police station jurisdiction. We spotted two men on a bike which had its number plate covered in mud. We asked them to stop and found the contraband,” said Ravinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Badalpur police station.

Each suspect was carrying around 100 grams of cocaine and they were on their way to Badaun from Delhi.

“We impounded the bike and also recovered cash worth ₹93,000 from the two suspects. The estimated value of 1 gram of cocaine varies from ₹6,000- ₹8,000,” SHO Singh added.

Police also said that Bintu is a history-sheeter and has six cases registered against him in Sambhal district.

The two suspects were booked under Sections 8/22 (punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Meanwhile, a man was held for selling cannabis by the Bisrakh police on Friday.

“The accused has been identified as Harsh Suryavanshi, who hails from Ghaziabad. He was arrested outside RD hostel in KnowledgePark-2 area. We have recovered 1.1 kg marijuana from his possession,” said Yogendra Singh, assistant commissioner of police-2 (Central Noida).

He further mentioned that Suryavanshi was booked under Sections 8/22 (punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances) of the NDPS Act.

