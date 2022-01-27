Two kids die after concrete slab falls on them in Greater Noida

Two children were killed and another was injured after a concrete slab covering a drain collapsed on them in the Dadri area of Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the three children were trying to pull out iron bars of the slab from inside the drain, police said.

The deceased were identified as Nitesh (11) and Akhil (13), residents of Ghodi Bachhera village in Greater Noida. The injured child has been identified as Akhilesh (12) ), also a resident of Ghodi Bachhera.

“The three had come near the drain to take out iron bars from the slabs. Concrete slabs had been put over a large drain flowing along the roadside. After entering the drain, the three children were taking out the bars from a concrete slab but the slab collapsed over them,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

“A local informed police and a team from the Dadri police station reached the spot and rushed the three boys to a hospital. The two children -- Nitesh and Akhil -- succumbed to injuries during treatment. Akhilesh escaped with injuries as he had not entered the drain and was standing near the concrete slab, helping his friends. He is still getting treatment at the hospital,” Pandey said.

No complaint in this regard has been received, police said, adding that the bodies have been handed over to the family members after postmortem.