Two labourers die after wall of under-construction building collapses in Noida

Two labourers were killed and as many injured after a basement wall of an under-construction building in Noida Sector 26 collapsed on them on Tuesday afternoon.

The victims were identified as Bharat Patel (50), a native of Chhattisgarh, and Pushpa Bai (35), a native of Bihar, police said. The two injured -- Maya (30), a resident of Bihar, and Rameshwari (31), a native of Chhattisgarh -- are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital and are stable now.

Manoj Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 20 police station, said that the property owner works as an assistant commissioner of police in Delhi (details not provided). “He hired a contractor, Mustakim (40), for the construction of the building in Sector 26 last week. Mustakim engaged the four labourers for the construction work, and they were developing the basement wall, which suddenly collapsed on them at 12:30pm on Tuesday. They were taken to a nearby private hospital, where the two of them were declared dead,” Kumar said.

The contractor managed to escape after the incident, said Kumar, adding that the police have not received any complaint in the matter yet. “The bodies were sent for post mortem and the reports are awaited. We will register a case against the contractor for death due to negligence after a complaint is filed,” he said.

