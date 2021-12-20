Two men arrested in road rage case in Noida Sector 119, main suspect absconding

The police on Saturday night arrested two people in connection with an incident of road rage case in Noida’s Sector 119.

The suspects were Amit Kumar (26) and his brother Vikas Kumar (28) — both residents of Parthala village in Noida.

Vivek Trivedi, station house officer (SHO), Phase 3 police station, said that a 32-year-old woman, a resident of Eldeco Aamantran Noida Sector 119, was going to her office in her car on Saturday morning. “The woman got into a heated argument with a 62-year-old man, Devendra Kumar, who collided his motorcycle with the woman’s car near The Millennium School in Sector 119,” Trivedi said.

The woman, in her complaint, said that Devendra abused and slapped her during the spar, and also called the arrested suspects (Devendra’s sons) — Amit and Vikas — to reach the spot. On calling, the woman’s husband also reached the spot along with a friend (details not provided by the police).

“Devendra and his two sons to reach the spot. The Kumars hit the friend of the victim’s husband in the head with a rod, and he received a fracture in his head. He was admitted to a nearby private hospital and is undergoing treatment,” the victim said, adding that the three suspects escaped after committing the crime.

A case was registered against the suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Phase 3 police station on Saturday.

“We launched a search and arrested the Kumar brothers — Amit and Vikas — from Parthala village. They were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Saturday. We are trying to nab Devendra, who is absconding,” SHO Trivedi said.

