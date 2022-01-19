Two minor siblings fall into drain while playing outside house in Noida, die

A nine-year-old girl and her 10-month-old brother died on Monday after they allegedly fell into a drain near their house in Noida Sector 85 that day, police said on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Rubina (goes by first name) and Sumit Kumar, said police, adding that the siblings -- natives of Samastipur in Bihar -- lived with their parents in a makeshift house in Noida Sector 85.

The victims’ father, Shambhu Kumar Sahni, 35, said that his two children had gone outside their house around 4:15pm on Monday to play. “When they did not return home in the evening, I went to check on them. However, I could not find them there, and we started searching for them in the neighbourhood. Later, we found my children unconscious in an open drain near our house,” Sahni said.

The father and some local residents went inside the drain and managed to pull the two children out. The two children were taken to Felix Hospital in Noida Sector 137, where the doctors declared them dead.

“The drain is about 10-foot deep and it has been kept open for a long time. The two children were covered in mud and sewage, due to which they suffocated,” he added.

Dr DK Gupta, paediatrician and chairman of Felix Hospital, said that the duo was brought to the hospital around 5:45pm on Monday. “They had died by then,” Gupta said.

Senior sub-inspector Diwakar Singh, Phase 2 police station, said that they received information about the incident from the hospital. “Autopsies were conducted and according to the reports, the two children died due to drowning. The bodies were handed over to the family members,” he said. Police have not received a complaint in the matter as yet.