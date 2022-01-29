Two more deaths in Noida for third consecutive day

Gautam Budh Nagar on Friday reported two more deaths due to Covid-19 for the third consecutive day, taking this month’s death count to nine, according to the state health bulletin. However, at 3,907, the active caseload has gone below 4,000 for the first time since January 9 when the district had 4,613 active cases, the data shows.

On Thursday, the district had 4,529 active cases.

According to officials from the district health department, both fatalities reported on Friday were of senior citizens admitted at private hospitals due to comorbidities and pre-existing medical conditions. One of the patients was an 83-year-old male suffering from a heart condition, diabetes and asthma, while the second patient was a 71-year-old female who had gall bladder cancer, the officials said.

“Both the patients were admitted for other diseases and Covid-19 was an accidental finding during their hospital stay. So far, all nine deaths in the district this month have been of patients who visited hospitals due to other health conditions and were later found to be Covid positive,” said Dr Manoj Kushwaha, district surveillance officer.

On Friday, Gautam Budh Nagar reported 376 fresh cases while 1,021 patients recovered from the viral infection. The district had reported 534 cases on Thursday. The test positivity rate is also gradually reducing and was around 10% on Friday, a climbdown from Wednesday’s rate of 21%. At the peak of the third wave, the positivity rate had reached 48% in the district on January 16.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 93,453 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Gautam Budh Nagar while 1,893,172 tests have been conducted.