Two owners of restaurant in Noida mall booked for violating night curfew rules

Police have booked two people who run a restaurant in Gardens Galleria Mall in Noida for allegedly violating the night curfew rules on Christmas (December 25), officials said on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspects were identified as restaurant owner Virendra Singhal and his son Vikas Singhal (age not revealed), who runs ‘Ministry of Sound’ in Noida Sector 38A, said police.

In the complaint, sub-inspector Lokesh Gautam said that he and two police constables saw that the restaurant was kept open at 11:35pm on Saturday, which was in violation of the night curfew imposed in the wake of an increase in the number of Covid cases in the district. According to the curfew rules, there are restrictions on the movement of people from 11pm to 5am.

“On informing, the station house officer (SHO) of Sector 39, Rajeev Kumar, reached the restaurant and found a lot of people partying there. We asked the owners to close the restaurant, but they did not do so. Then, we had to take action against them,” Gautam said in the complaint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case has been registered against the two people under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 at the Sector 39 police station on Sunday, said the station house officer (SHO), Rajeev Kumar.

“These IPC sections do not mandate an immediate arrest... Police are investigating the matter,” he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government imposed the night curfew across the state from December 25, between 11pm and 5am amid an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in India. The Gautam Budh Nagar police, meanwhile, extended the enforcement of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144, prohibiting a gathering of four or more people in a public space, till January 31 next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Syed Shamim Anwar, associate director (marketing) of Entertainment City -- which runs the Gardens Galleria Mall -- said that the restaurant has got a separate ownership.

The restaurant owner, Singhal, said that the restaurant management had informed the people at 10pm on Saturday that they had to vacate the place before 11pm. “We also stopped entries at 10:20pm, and half of the visitors had left the restaurant by 10:30pm. There were around 15-20 people in the restaurant around 11pm, when the police team arrived there and vacated the place. The restaurant was not catering to people at 11:35pm, as alleged in the FIR, and we have proof,” Singhal asserted.