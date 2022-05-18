Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two sanitation workers die while cleaning manhole in Noida

According to experts, gases that emanate from sewer lines include hydrogen sulphide, ammonia, methane, carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide. These gases are extremely injurious to health and can also result in death. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Published on May 18, 2022 12:20 AM IST
Ashni Dhaor

Two men allegedly died of asphyxiation while cleaning a manhole without any safety gear in Phase 2 area of Noida, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Sonu Singh (30), a resident of Bulandshahr and Shyam Babu (46), who hailed from Etah in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the incident took place in a sewer line in front of a textile company located at C-17 hosiery complex.

“The incident took place on Monday evening around 6pm at a sewer located in the industrial area under Phase 2 police station. Two sanitation workers went inside the sewer and became unconscious after inhaling toxic fumes emanating from the manhole,” Elamaran G, additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) said.

Police said that the two sanitation workers were rushed to a nearby hospital by their co-workers, where one of them died while undergoing treatment on Monday night while the other worker died in the wee hours of Tuesday.

“We have informed the family members of the two deceased workers and further legal proceedings are being carried out. The post-mortem of the deceased was carried out on Tuesday evening and the reports are awaited,” ADCP Elamaran said, adding that the two workers were hired by the textile company in the C-17 hosiery complex.

Officials added that Singh started working at the company from March this year. “Currently, none of the family members have given a written complaint in the matter. The company management is carrying out negotiations with the family members of the deceased regarding compensation,” said an official of the textile company.

Meanwhile, Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) said that police are going to interrogate the company management. “Officials are going to question the company management as to whether or not any safety kits were provided to the deceased sanitation workers before they entered the manhole. It is essential for sewer cleaners to use safety kit because there are heavy chances of suffocation due to toxic gases,” he said.

According to experts, gases that emanate from sewer lines include hydrogen sulphide, ammonia, methane, carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide. These gases are extremely injurious to health and can also result in death.

