Two sanitation workers die while cleaning manhole in Noida
Two men allegedly died of asphyxiation while cleaning a manhole without any safety gear in Phase 2 area of Noida, police said on Tuesday.
According to police, the deceased have been identified as Sonu Singh (30), a resident of Bulandshahr and Shyam Babu (46), who hailed from Etah in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the incident took place in a sewer line in front of a textile company located at C-17 hosiery complex.
“The incident took place on Monday evening around 6pm at a sewer located in the industrial area under Phase 2 police station. Two sanitation workers went inside the sewer and became unconscious after inhaling toxic fumes emanating from the manhole,” Elamaran G, additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) said.
Police said that the two sanitation workers were rushed to a nearby hospital by their co-workers, where one of them died while undergoing treatment on Monday night while the other worker died in the wee hours of Tuesday.
“We have informed the family members of the two deceased workers and further legal proceedings are being carried out. The post-mortem of the deceased was carried out on Tuesday evening and the reports are awaited,” ADCP Elamaran said, adding that the two workers were hired by the textile company in the C-17 hosiery complex.
Officials added that Singh started working at the company from March this year. “Currently, none of the family members have given a written complaint in the matter. The company management is carrying out negotiations with the family members of the deceased regarding compensation,” said an official of the textile company.
Meanwhile, Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) said that police are going to interrogate the company management. “Officials are going to question the company management as to whether or not any safety kits were provided to the deceased sanitation workers before they entered the manhole. It is essential for sewer cleaners to use safety kit because there are heavy chances of suffocation due to toxic gases,” he said.
According to experts, gases that emanate from sewer lines include hydrogen sulphide, ammonia, methane, carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide. These gases are extremely injurious to health and can also result in death.
SC extends demolition deadline of Supertech twin towers till August 28
The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for the demolition of the 32-storeyed twin towers—Apex and Ceyane—in Noida to August 28, three months beyond the earlier deadline set by the court for May 22. The new date was requested by Edifice Engineering, the private firm contracted to demolish the towers.
RPF team wins Prayagraj Div volleyball competition
Team of Railway Protection Force of Prayagraj division won the RPF Inter-Divisional Volleyball Competition-2022 conducted by Prayagraj at Regional Railway Protection Force Training Centre at Subedarganj on Tuesday. Players of total five teams of Prayagraj, Agra and Jhansi Divisions besides NCR headquarters and Railway Protection Special Force participated in the competition. Chief Security Commissioner, Senior Chief Security Commissioner, Prayagraj and other officers were present during the finals. Moushumi Chaudhary were present.
Six cyclists hurt after being hit by truck on Noida e-way
A group of six cyclists were injured after they were allegedly hit by a truck on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Tuesday morning, said police. The injured have been identified as Virendra Shukla, a resident of Logix Blossom County in Sector 137, Kumar Gaurav and Naveen Kumar, residents of Exotica Fresco in Sector 137, Sangeeta, a resident of Paramount Floraville in Sector 137, and Anshuman Gupta and Shivani Gupta, residents of Sector 14.
Two new Sheroes Hangout kiosks opened in Noida
The Sheroes Hangout cafe set up two kiosks at the Noida International Stadium in Sec 21 in collaboration with Noida Authority that aims to provide employment to acid attack survivors. These kiosks were inaugurated on Tuesday. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, performed by the CEO of the Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, MP of Noida, Mahesh Sharma, MLA Pankaj Singh, Alok Dixit Sheroes Beneficiaries, and the Chhanv Foundation team was present.
Long power cuts have led to water crisis in Lko areas: Jal Sansthan
Prolonged power cuts have led to water crisis in various areas of state capital. On Monday and Tuesday areas like Thakurganj, Fazullahganj, Rajni Khand, parts of Alambagh, Indira Nagar sector C received water supply through tankers. Jal Sansthan admitted that power cuts were creating problems in water supply. “There is difficulty in supplying water due to erratic power supply in more than half of the city,” Sansthan said.
