Two steal bag containing 4 lakh cash from banquet hall in Greater Noida

Two unidentified men allegedly stole a bag, which had ₹4 lakh in cash, from a groom’s father during a wedding ceremony in Greater Noida last week. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Mohit Bansal (33), a resident of AWHO Society in Greater Noida, said his sister Nidhi was getting married to a man, identified as Mohit Mittal, in a banquet hall in Sector Alpha 2 on December 5. “The groom and his relatives had come from Bangalore. The guests and family members were busy in the wedding ceremony. The groom’s father, Chetan Swaroop Mittal was carrying a bag containing ₹4 lakh. He had put the bag on the sofa and was talking to someone...when a man in a black coat sat on the same sofa. After sometime, the man lifted the cash bag and fled the spot at 11pm,” said Bansal in his complaint.

Chetan Mittal soon realised that his cash bag had been stolen and alerted about the matter. Bansal said he checked the CCTV footage and found the suspect lifting the bag. “A second CCTV footage shows the suspect exiting the society with another man. It appeared two people were involved in the crime,” he said.

Bansal said a number of people attended the programme and the family’s priority was to ensure the wedding ceremony was conducted smoothly. “We filed a complaint at the police station on Wednesday,” he said.

Anil Kumar, in-charge of Sector Beta 2 police station, said a case has been registered against unknown persons under Section 380 (burglary) of the IPC. “We are investigating the CCTV footage. The suspects will be arrested soon,” he said.