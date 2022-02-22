Two students injured in clashes outside Amity University in Noida

Two final year students of Amity University were injured after violent clashes broke out between them and a group of three people in Raipur village in Noida’s Sector 126 on Monday afternoon, said police.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said, “As per our inquiry, there were two groups having food at an eatery outside the university on Monday afternoon when an argument broke out between them. Soon, the argument turned violent and two students of the university were injured.”

The injured students, identified as Asad and Tarun (known by their first names) from Delhi, lodged a complaint at the Sector 126 police station against three unknown people.

“A non-cognizable Register (NCR) has been registered against the three unknown people. One of the complainants, Tarun, was hit on the head with a stool. After the complete medical examination of the complainants, sections of the Indian Penal Code will be added in case grievous injury is reported,” said Singh.

He added that the complainants do not know the suspects, who fled the spot after the incident.

A video of the clash was widely shared on social media, where the two groups can be seen throwing punches at each other.

When approached, an official of the university said, “The incident took place outside the college campus. Moreover, we have not received any complaint of our students being injured. The police have contacted us as well”.