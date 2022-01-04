Two suspects boast about killing eatery owner in Greater Noida, video goes viral

A confession video of two murder suspects, in which they could be seen admitting to killing a a 27-year-old eatery owner in Greater Noida early New Year’s Day over food, has gone viral on social media.

Police arrested the suspects -- Akash, 30, and Yogendra, 30, (both go by first name, and residents of Greater Noida) -- on Saturday for killing the eatery owner, Kapil Rana, inside a shopping complex at 3:30am on Saturday (January 1, 2022) after he refused to serve the suspects food earlier that day.

Rana, a native of Dhaulana in Hapur, had been running SR Food Service at Omaxe Arcade near Pari Chowk for the past six years.

A case was registered against the two suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) at the Beta 2 police station, and they were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a video of the suspects has surfaced online, where Akash could be seen saying, “All the people who love us in the area and in the world... come to Luksar Jail to meet us. We have killed a man openly.” His accomplice could be seen standing behind him in the purported 10-second video.

Akash had allegedly shared the video on a social networking site after committing the crime.

Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of the Beta 2 police station, said, “It appears that the duo had shot the video at an isolated area after committing the crime. We have removed the video from the social media platform, and the details of the video will be added in the investigation and the chargesheet.”

According to the eatery’s cook, Praveen Kumar, 35, who is an eyewitness in the case, the two suspects reached the eatery at 1:30am on Saturday and ordered paratha. When Rana told them that the eatery caters to only online orders, the two suspects created a ruckus there. Rana dialled 112 and a PCR van, which patrols the area, reached the spot. The suspects fled the spot after the police arrived there. At 3:30am, the two suspects again visited the eatery, this time armed with an illegal weapon.

They opened three shots of bullets at Rana, and injured him in the chest and escaped, he had said.

Police arrested both Akash and Yogendra from Greater Noida at 10am on Saturday, and also recovered the weapon used in the crime.