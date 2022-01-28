Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Two unidentified bodies recovered in Greater Noida
noida news

Two unidentified bodies recovered in Greater Noida

The body of an unidentified man, believed to be in his 50s, was found from an area under jurisdiction of Surajpur police station, said police on Thursday
(Representational image)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 01:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The body of an unidentified man, believed to be in his 50s, was found from an area under jurisdiction of Surajpur police station, said police on Thursday.

According to police, in the first incident, the body was found on the roadside on Wednesday night. “Locals informed the police about the body lying on the roadside near LG Chowk in Surajpur. The body had marks of strangulation on the neck and was sent for postmortem. The body is yet to be identified,” said Awadhesh Pratap Singh, station house officer at Surajpur police station.

In a separate incident, the body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a jungle under the Dankaur police station area. A senior police officer said that the victim had severe injuries to head.

“A local informed the police about the body and a team was sent to recover it. Prima facie, it seems that her head was hit with a heavy object and the body was dumped here after killing her,” said the official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP