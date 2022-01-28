Two unidentified bodies recovered in Greater Noida

The body of an unidentified man, believed to be in his 50s, was found from an area under jurisdiction of Surajpur police station, said police on Thursday.

According to police, in the first incident, the body was found on the roadside on Wednesday night. “Locals informed the police about the body lying on the roadside near LG Chowk in Surajpur. The body had marks of strangulation on the neck and was sent for postmortem. The body is yet to be identified,” said Awadhesh Pratap Singh, station house officer at Surajpur police station.

In a separate incident, the body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a jungle under the Dankaur police station area. A senior police officer said that the victim had severe injuries to head.

“A local informed the police about the body and a team was sent to recover it. Prima facie, it seems that her head was hit with a heavy object and the body was dumped here after killing her,” said the official.