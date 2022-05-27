Two-month-old girl gets rare cataract surgery at PGICH, Noida

A two-month-old girl who was born with cataract in both eyes was successfully operated upon at the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH) in Noida.

While the cataract is fully removed from the left eye, the surgery on the right eye will be conducted within a week. Doctors said that the small size of the infant’s eye was the biggest challenge, making it a rare procedure.

“The child was first brought in last week by her parents. After appropriate ophthalmic evaluation, it was diagnosed as congenital cataract of both eyes and merited early removal of the cataracts. The patient was operated for left-sided cataract surgery by phacoemulsification (a cataract surgery that employs ultrasound energy). The right eye cataract surgery has been planned within a week. Visual rehabilitation will begin with prescription eyeglasses,” said Dr Divya Jain, associate professor, PGICH.

Meanwhile, doctors said that intraocular lens implantation will be done at a later stage. Doctors explained that the ocular structures of children at this age are very small and lenses of such sizes are not readily available. So, a surgery for implanting the lenses will be done after the infant reaches three-four years of age. Till then, the child will be given eyeglasses.

Dr Jain said that the challenge in this case was technical in view of the tender age and small size of the structures in the eye that require precision surgery.

“It is for people to understand that if cataracts in children are not addressed surgically, then it can lead to delay in initiating visual rehabilitation, thereby causing amblyopia, a type of loss of vision. So, parents should be very careful with this condition and get the surgery as early as possible,” Dr Jain added.

The cost of the procedure is about ₹8,000- ₹10,000 for each eye at the PGICH, while government schemes are also available for patients with financial difficulties.

Perthes disease treated with stem cell transplant in rare procedure

A six-year-old boy from Ghaziabad had painless limp in his right leg for over six months. His parents took multiple consultations, but said that there was no relief. The minor was referred to professor Dr Ajay Singh at PGICH for expert opinion by another doctor.

“We ruled out any infection or injury reports. We had to do X-rays and an MRI. The child was evaluated and diagnosed as a case of Perthes disease, where there is loss of blood supply on the hip bone. A new technique of bone marrow concentrate injection was carried out by a team of orthopaedic surgeons,” said Dr Singh.

Dr Singh explained that the disease is not common and 3-4 children in every 1,000 live births may suffer from it. It is more common in southern India and may be caused by environmental and genetic factors, he added.

