Two-month-old girl gets rare cataract surgery at PGICH, Noida
A two-month-old girl who was born with cataract in both eyes was successfully operated upon at the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH) in Noida.
While the cataract is fully removed from the left eye, the surgery on the right eye will be conducted within a week. Doctors said that the small size of the infant’s eye was the biggest challenge, making it a rare procedure.
“The child was first brought in last week by her parents. After appropriate ophthalmic evaluation, it was diagnosed as congenital cataract of both eyes and merited early removal of the cataracts. The patient was operated for left-sided cataract surgery by phacoemulsification (a cataract surgery that employs ultrasound energy). The right eye cataract surgery has been planned within a week. Visual rehabilitation will begin with prescription eyeglasses,” said Dr Divya Jain, associate professor, PGICH.
Meanwhile, doctors said that intraocular lens implantation will be done at a later stage. Doctors explained that the ocular structures of children at this age are very small and lenses of such sizes are not readily available. So, a surgery for implanting the lenses will be done after the infant reaches three-four years of age. Till then, the child will be given eyeglasses.
Dr Jain said that the challenge in this case was technical in view of the tender age and small size of the structures in the eye that require precision surgery.
“It is for people to understand that if cataracts in children are not addressed surgically, then it can lead to delay in initiating visual rehabilitation, thereby causing amblyopia, a type of loss of vision. So, parents should be very careful with this condition and get the surgery as early as possible,” Dr Jain added.
The cost of the procedure is about ₹8,000- ₹10,000 for each eye at the PGICH, while government schemes are also available for patients with financial difficulties.
Perthes disease treated with stem cell transplant in rare procedure
A six-year-old boy from Ghaziabad had painless limp in his right leg for over six months. His parents took multiple consultations, but said that there was no relief. The minor was referred to professor Dr Ajay Singh at PGICH for expert opinion by another doctor.
“We ruled out any infection or injury reports. We had to do X-rays and an MRI. The child was evaluated and diagnosed as a case of Perthes disease, where there is loss of blood supply on the hip bone. A new technique of bone marrow concentrate injection was carried out by a team of orthopaedic surgeons,” said Dr Singh.
Dr Singh explained that the disease is not common and 3-4 children in every 1,000 live births may suffer from it. It is more common in southern India and may be caused by environmental and genetic factors, he added.
St Stephen’s writes to Delhi University over interview for all
New Delhi: St Stephen's College on Thursday requested Delhi University to reconsider its position and accept the college's request to hold interviews for all candidates for admitting students to undergraduate courses. In Varghese's letter, college principal John Varghese said that the college intends to follow the CUET as decided by the university without compromising on the rights and privileges granted to it by the Constitution of India.
Delhi: Students falls to death from Kohat Enclave buidling
A 19-year-old Bachelors of Commerce first year student fell to death from the fifth floor of her residence in north west Delhi's Kohat Enclave on Tuesday, police said adding that preliminary probe points towards death by suicide. Deputy commissioner of police (north west) Usha Rangnani said that an information was received from a private hospital that a 19-year-old girl has been brought dead. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the incident.
GB Nagar: Revenue from sale of liquor dips, excise dept works on strategies
Officials of the Gautam Budh Nagar excise department said that the revenue from the sale of liquor has dipped across the district over the past couple of months, attributing the fall to neighbouring Delhi's heavy discounts on liquor. The district earned ₹143 crore from excise revenue in January, ₹155 crore in February and ₹130 crore in March. The revenue dipped to ₹116 crore in April and further to ₹85 crore in May (till May 25).
Delhi: Woman fakes her kidnapping to extort ₹3L from family; held
A woman who faked her own kidnapping to extort from her family members, and in doing so even sent photographs of herself tied and gagged to her brother, was arrested from a hotel in Agra. South police district's deputy commissioner of police, Benita Mary Jaiker said a police team visited the woman's house and checked the CCTV footage from near the house. The location of the phone too was traced to a locality in Agra.
Rare buff striped keelback snake rescued from south Delhi colony
A rare buff striped keelback snake was rescued from a residential complex in south Motibagh, the NGO Wildlife SOS said on Thursday. The snake was spotted by one the residents, who called the NGO's 24-hour rescue helpline number, and the non-venomous snake was safely extricated and taken to a rescue facility. Wildlife SOS officials said the snake was in the garden, near the Sadhu Vaswani International School for Girls.
