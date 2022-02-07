Union minister Smriti Irani plays development card to woo voters in Jewar

Jewar is the only constituency in the country where projects of an international standard, such as the Noida international greenfield airport and a medical devices park, are being built within five years, Union Cabinet minister for women and child development Smriti Irani said in Kasna on Monday.

“It is not easy for a constituency to get an international airport in only five years. It is not easy for a constituency to get a medical device park in only five years. I am fortunate that I am the MP (member of Parliament) of people from this blessed state, which has a rich culture and ethos. In the past five years, Uttar Pradesh has redefined the meaning of development under (chief minister) Yogi Adityanath,” Irani said, asking voters in the Jewar constituency to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s incumbent MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh.

Jewar, in Gautam Budh Nagar district, goes to polls on February 10, in the first phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly election. Also in the fray are Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (SP-RLD) alliance candidate Avtar Singh Bhadana, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Narendra Bhati Dedha and Congress candidate Manoj Chaudhary.

The battle for the constituency has garnered much interest as the Noida international airport is coming up in Jewar and the project is crucial to deciding the future development of the region.

Interestingly, Irani chose to address the gathering in Kasna, Jewar, about 20 kilometres from the airport project site. Singh also said Jewar is the only constituency in the state where huge development has taken place in the last five years while he was MLA, with several world-class projects in the offing.

“In the 70 years before the BJP rule, Jewar did not see much development. Therefore, people are with us and are supporting us,” said Singh.

Irani also campaigned door to door in an area of Kasna town that is mostly populated by Dalits, and appealed to the people to vote for BJP so that their “brother” Dhirendra Singh could win from the seat again. Wooing Dalit voters, say political experts, is crucial because at least 17% of the total 346,000 voters in this constituency are Dalits.

“What Congress and SP couldn’t do in the past 70 years, your MLA Dhirendra Singh has done in only five years under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. Mafia in the state wants to bring back the Samajwadi Party regime so that they can run the system. But vote for the BJP to keep mafia away,” said Irani.

SP’s Gautam Budh Nagar spokesperson Raghwendra Dube said, “BJP and its leaders are trying to fool people in the name of development, while making baseless allegations. But people will give them a fitting reply these elections.”

BSP’S Gautam Budh Nagar district president Lakhmi Singh and Congress’ Gautam Budh Nagar president Dinesh Sharma also rejected BJP’s claims of bringing about development.

“It was the BSP that first started the paperwork on the airport project and developed Noida and Greater Noida. The BJP is a communal party and has nothing to do with development,” said Lakhmi Singh.

“The BJP is fooling people in the name of development--they could not start work on the airport in five years. All the party has done is divide people on the basis of caste and religion,” said Dinesh Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON