UP board to send exam related info, roll number of students on email

The Gautam Budh Nagar district education department has been tasked to collect the email IDs of students from Classes 9 to 12 after a directive from the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education earlier this week.

As per the directive given on Monday, information regarding their exams, admit cards, examination centres, roll numbers and any other important information will soon be shared with the students through email.

According to Dharmveer Singh, the District Inspector of Schools, there are around 88,000 students studying in government and government-aided schools under the UP Board in Classes 9 to 12. Of these, 37,520 students are set to appear for their Class 10 and 12 board examination to be held after assembly elections in the state.

“We are creating a database of email IDs of all students and have asked for the same from schools across the district. Since Monday, we have received the data of 50% students. However, the rest of the students do not have an email ID. Now, the department is working to get their email IDs created on an urgent basis,” said Singh.

In addition to this, another letter issued by the UP Board on Thursday said that rosters detailing teachers’ duties at examination centres will now be done online.

“All school principals have to upload their teachers’ data on the online portal of the UP Board by February 20. Till February 25, we will be verifying the data. After that, the roster for teachers’ duties will be arranged through a software and there will be no manual intervention,” said Singh, adding that the data will be uploaded on an internal software of the UP Board.

Singh said that it has been done to minimise cheating. “Often, during the board examinations, it is seen that some teachers manipulate the manual roster and the scope of cheating increases,” he added.

