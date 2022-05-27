UP cabinet announces construction of aviation innovation and research centre at Jewar

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday, while approving the annual state budget for the 2022-23 financial year, said it will develop a dedicated aviation innovation and research centre and maintenance repair and operations hub for aircraft for the Noida international airport at Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway. Officials said the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) will acquire land and also fund these projects, which will attract huge investment in the region.

“The facilities will be developed on 1,365 hectares of land, which will be acquired by end of 2022. The construction of the Noida airport is already underway; work on the boundary wall has just been completed. The two facilities that will be developed will certainly boost growth and attract investments,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO of Yeida.

Officials from the authority said works that have been proposed in phase I of the airport project are being fast tracked. In the second phase, work will begin on the dedicated aviation innovation and research centre and the maintenance repair and operations hub once the Yeida acquires the land for the development of these facilities.

While announcing the annual state budget on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet also said that it will support the development of key projects proposed along the Yamuna Expressway, such as the apparel park, logistic hub, Film City, medium small micro enterprise project, toy park, handicrafts hub and medical device park, by way of fast-tracking files and granting necessary approvals.

“The announcement made by the UP cabinet means a lot for this region. It wins the trust of investors, who are willing to invest and start business in this region. The budget has left a positive impact on interested investors and businessmen,” said Singh.

The Yeida is already working to develop all of these mega projects near the Noida airport at Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway, which connects Greater Noida with Agra.

Industrialists in Noida are upbeat as the UP cabinet’s announcement of lending support to these projects during the presentation of the annual budget will further expedite work on these projects, create jobs and boost growth in the region.

“Mentioning these projects in the annual budget for 2022-23 shows that the state government is committed to complete work on these projects and boost growth in the region. The government will support these projects as and when required so that these become operational as per deadline,” said Vipin Malhan, president of Noida entrepreneur association (NEA), a group of industrialists.

L B Singh, president of Laghu Udyog Bharti, Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “As the state government will allocate budget for the safe city project to improve security in the district, it will create a positive environment for investors to invest in this region. We hope that the budget will lure more and more investors. With multiple mega projects announced for this region, the district will witness the growth it deserves.”

The safe city project is an initiative of the state government to improve security in the district by installing CCTV cameras at all the key intersections. In other words, the whole district will be under electronic surveillance.

The state government allocated a grant of ₹1,306 crore as part of its share for the development of the Regional Raid Transit System (RRTS) for the FY 2022-23. The RRTS project is pegged at ₹30,274 crore and is proposed to connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut with the help of a high-speed trains.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON