UP election: Amid poll heat, farmers observe ‘betrayal day’ in Ghaziabad

Farmers led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) observed “betrayal day” on Monday at the district headquarters in Ghaziabad to protest against the Centre not fulfilling their demands on minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The call to observe“betrayal day” was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of over 40 farmer unions, which was formed to protest against the three erstwhile farm laws -- they were repealed by the winter session of Parliament last year.

The repeal came as a result of a year-long protests by farmers, largely from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, near Delhi border points of Singhu, UP-Gate, Tikri and Dhansa, and also Shahjahanpur (on the Rajasthan-Haryana border).

The Centre in a letter on December 9 also assured farmers of the immediate withdrawal of cases filed during the agitation, compensation to families of farmers who died during the agitation, and formation of a committee to look into the issue of MSP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, SKM released a statement that the government has not announced the formation of a committee on MSP yet.

“MSP is our key demand. We protested on Monday as our demands have not been fulfilled as mentioned by the government in its letter dated December 9. Our protest was peaceful but it showed the anger of farmers,” said Bijendra Singh, Ghaziabad district president of Bharatiya Kisan Morcha (BKU), which led the protest in western Uttar Pradesh.

Farmers said their protests will dent the election prospects of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The first phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly election will begin on February 10. Ghaziabad is among the 11 districts in western UP which will go to polls in the first phase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These 11 districts--Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Hapur, Meerut, Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Agra, Aligarh, Baghpat, Bulandshahr-- comprise 58 assembly seats and have a majority population of farmers, as the region is an agrarian belt. Citing this large farmer population-- around 70-75% of the population in this region is into farming and allied businesses, according to data--farmer leaders said they could sway the elections in favour of whichever party they chose.

Parties such as the Samajwadi Party and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal have also rolled out sops for farmers and have attacked the BJP on issues of farmers.

“Every political party, except the BJP, is prioritising farmer issues these elections. Protests by farmers will impact the BJP’s prospects as they are governing at the Centre as well as the state,” Bijendra Singh said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We protested all day across the tehsils and district headquarters as we are angry with the government. While our protest is apolitical and we want the government to fulfil its promises, our anger can surely dent the BJP’s chances these elections (the BJP governs UP and Uttarakhand, which are going to polls),” said Jagtar Singh Bajwa, a farmer leader from Uttarakhand, who also took part in the year-long farmers’ protests at UP-Gate.

BJP leaders claimed that farmers are supporting the party and some people were trying to stage protests during the poll season “with a political motive”.

“All promises to farmers will be kept once the elections are over. The roll-back of the three farm laws shows the Prime Minister’s sensitivity towards farmers. They have always supported the party and will continue to support it. There are some people who are trying to incite farmers with a political motive. Our party will continue working for the cause of farmers,” said Chandra Mohan, spokesperson and secretary of the BJP state unit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to political observers, however, the farmers’ agitation did impact the BJP’s prospects during the time it was held and now the BJP is trying to minimise the repercussions.

“That is why BJP leaders are rallying in western UP, which goes to polls in the first phase. Even opposition parties are eyeing votes from farmers and Jats, who have a major presence in that region. The farmer agitation majorly dented the BJP’s image, and the party is now trying to minimise the fallout,” said KK Sharma, associate professor of history, MM College, Modinagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON