UP election: BSP tries to gain ground in Noida with local leader at fore

Intensifying their campaigning in Noida, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Kriparam Sharma said being a local resident was his biggest strength as people would remember him and his work.

“A market in Noida Sector 9 was going to be razed years ago. We fought tooth and nail for the traders and won. This market helped lay the foundation for hundreds of buildings across the city of Noida-- it supplies building material. We went to campaign there recently and the people said they remember how we saved the market. There is a huge advantage in belonging to the city. The people know what I have done and they are ‘vocal for local’ as the Prime Minister would put it,” said 62-year-old Sharma.

The son of a farmer, Sharma was born and raised in Noida Sector 30’s Chauda Raghunathpur village. Over the years, he has been active in regional politics, worked to resolve local issues, and was a Congress worker for over 30 years before he quit the party to join the BSP last year.

While campaigning in sectors 55 and 56 on Monday, Sharma claimed that voters are silently supporting the BSP in Noida as well as the rest of the state, and predicted that the party will win over 280 of 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly this year. Noida, in Gautam Budh Nagar, will go to polls on February 10 in the first phase of the seven-phase UP assembly election.

BSP has been among the top three contenders in Noida in all previous assembly elections. The party candidate garnered the second highest votes in Noida in 2012 and third highest in 2017. During the Lok Sabha election in Gautam Budh Nagar, the BSP candidate came in second in 2019 and third in 2014. Surendra Singh Nagar from BSP was elected the Noida Member of Parliament in 2009.

Sharma, while campaigning on Monday, claimed that most of the development work in Noida took place when the Mayawati-led BSP government was in power in the state.

“Noida was grappling with traffic jams when Mayawati approved four underpasses, the elevated road and the Metro. She also started an international university-- the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida. Every good thing that this city has now was approved by Mayawati government,” Sharma said.

He said there are six government inter-colleges in Noida built by the BSP-led government. “One of my first goals if I win will be to increase admissions so that these inter-colleges can accommodate about 6,000 students every year,” said Sharma.

BSP’s main agenda this election is resolving homebuyer issues, capping exorbitant school fees, starting an accident fund for healthcare workers and improving the law and order situation in the district, said Sharma.

Sharma said incumbent MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pankaj Singh’s “lack of work” in the past five years is helping Sharma gain more traction on the ground. “It is working in my favour as people are upset that they could never find their MLA when needed. He needs to call in star campaigners because he cannot pull in crowds when he goes campaigning,” said Sharma.

Responding to Sharma’s allegations, BJP functionaries said there is an entire team in place for resolving residents’ grievances.

“There are people working 24 hours at the MLA’s office to resolve any issues that the people may have. Anyone claiming that Singh is not available does not know that the MLA is a senior party leader. He has several roles and responsibilities and has been able to juggle them all very well,” said Tanmay Shankar, Noida’s BJP spokesperson.