UP election: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary woos farmers, Jats with ‘bhaichara’

In the final leg of campaigning for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday held a series of campaigns in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar and adjoining areas. The RLD is contesting elections from western Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Both Chaudhary and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav have held a joint press briefing in Ghaziabad but on Monday Chaudhary hit the campaign trail alone in the agrarian belt of western Uttar Pradesh, which is seeing a close contest these elections, especially after the yearlong farmers’ agitation at the Delhi borders that ended with the repeal of the three farm laws in December.

“Whenever Yogi ji (chief minister Yogi Adityanath) comes to western Uttar Pradesh, he keeps repeating the words “Kairana” and “riots” and uses inappropriate language. He speaks about ”garmi (hot blood)” but we say that had this region not been “garam (hot-blooded)”, then this country would not have got independence. We will always stand for ”bhaichara (brotherhood)” but they are pained to hear that word,” Chaudhary said on Monday.

“If there is no bhaichara, there will be no development. Even (late) Chaudhary Charan Singh (farmer leader and former Prime minister) also stood for brotherhood,” Chaudhary, who is the grandson of Chaudhary Charan Singh, said.

As many as 58 assembly segments in 11 districts, including Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, will go to polls in the first phase of UP elections on February 10.

During his previous election speeches in the four assembly segments in Ghaziabad, Adityanath raked up the issue of Kairana and Muzaffarnagar riots that led to a rift between Jats and Muslims.

By raking up these incidents, Adityanath is trying to woo the large Jat voter base in western Uttar Pradesh; the community had supported the BJP during 2014, 2017 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, that support has dwindled after the farmers’ agitation and the RLD is trying to win them over.

“You are getting the costliest electricity now,” Chaudhary told a gathering of mostly farmers. “Many connections have been snapped and cases lodged against farmers. Somehow you all are bearing these difficulties. You tell me if you are getting your pending payment for sugarcane within 14 days or not. The payments are delayed by one or two years. If you want solutions, you have to provide us strength and show us brotherhood,” the RLD leader said.

He also targeted the laying of foundation stone for Jewar airport and said farmers there are yet to get compensation for their land.

Political observers said the RLD is banking heavily on farmers and Jats.

“The yearlong agitation has left farmers embittered. And RLD is trying to cash in on that resentment towards the ruling party. The after-effects of the farmers’ protest will definitely be felt; we will see its quantum once the results come,” said Sanjay Mishra, associate professor (political science), MMH Degree College at Ghaziabad.

The BJP said the SP-RLD alliance were targeting the BJP to stay relevant.

“The RLD is fighting for its existence and believe that their alliance with SP will help. So the RLD chief trying to woo farmers and Jats will only help the BJP. Internally, he (Chaudhary) is also worried about the votes where the SP has fielded Muslim candidates,” said Dinesh Singhal, district president of the BJP.

