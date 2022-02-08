UP election: Samajwadi Party candidate in Noida alleges police intimidation

Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate for Noida assembly segment Sunil Choudhary on Monday wrote to the Election Commission of India alleging that his party workers were being threatened by the ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the district police. He also threatened to immolate himself, along with his family, if they are continued to be “harassed” by the BJP and the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Blaming senior officers of the district police, Chaudhary said despite multiple complaints by him, the police have not acted against BJP workers mentioned in his complaint; instead SP workers have been detained without reason.

The SP leader reportedly wrote to the commission after a clash between BJP and SP workers in Sector 16 on Sunday. According to sources, workers from both parties got into a fight that was resolved after some residents alerted the police. A few SP workers were detained in connection with the incident.

“Pankaj (Singh, incumbent BJP MLA in Noida) bhaiya has been like a brother to me and I did not expect such behaviour from him and his party. I am from a poor farmer family and am trying to contest the elections with honesty. However, supporting the ruling BJP, the police have been harassing our party workers. They are being beaten up and threatened. Their homes are searched at 2 in the night. The biased police is hampering the conduct of a free and fair election and that is a huge mental burden. If this attitude continues, I will be forced to end my life along with my wife and two children,” wrote Chaudhary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chaudhary also alleged that certain Noida policemen were “favouring the ruling party” and asked EC to transfer them from their current positions.

Refuting the SP leader’s allegations, additional deputy commissioner of police Ranvijay Singh said, “The SP leader is making baseless allegations against the Noida police. I am completely unaware of any such incident and he should refrain from making statements.”

BJP leaders alleged that the SP was trying to gain some last-minute sympathy by spreading lies about its candidate Pankaj Singh.

“It is funny that a party of goons is claiming that they are being threatened. The SP leaders are trying to spread rumours. It is just an election strategy to get some sympathy votes and the people will see through it,” said Manoj Gupta, the district’s BJP president.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MLA Pankaj Singh could not be reached for comment.