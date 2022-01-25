UP elections: Better upkeep, say in meetings key demands of G Noida east residents

Residents of Greater Noida East in Dadri constituency said they hope their demands are prioritised by candidates during the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Removal of encroachment in sectors, better upkeep of civic infrastructure and representation of residents in authority’s board meetings are some of the key demands of the residents in this region.

Greater Noida East comprises about 25 sectors and a population of over 1.5 lakh (150,000) out of the 5.86 lakh (586,000) registered voters in the Dadri constituency, which is one of three assembly constituencies in Gautam Budh Nagar. The district goes to polls on February 10 under phase one of the seven-phase assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

It is currently represented by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Tejpal Nagar, who defeated his rival Bahujan Samajwadi Party’s Satveer Singh Gurjar by a margin of 80,177 votes in the 2017 elections.

This year, Nagar is again in the fray from BJP while the Congress has fielded Deepak Bhati Chotiwala from Dadri constituency. From the Samajwadi Party, Raj Kumar Bhati is fighting the elections while Bahujan Samajwadi Party has fielded Manveer Singh Bhati.

One of the major demands of voters in this area is the representation and recognition of Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority’s (GNIDA) board meetings and decision making procedures.

“We want RWAs to be included in the decision-making process of GNIDA when they decide on any civic and infrastructure development in the area. As we currently do not have any say, we have to write several letters to the authority to make our demands heard. We hope the new Dadri representative can help us in the matter,” said Jyoti Singh, member of Alpha-1 RWA.

According to Devendra Tiger, president of the Federation of Greater Noida RWAs, which comprises 70 RWAs of the area, the representation of villagers is also a major issue among the voters. “The urban villages near the residential sectors of Greater Noida no longer have self-governance or representation ever since they were brought under the purview of the local authority. As a result, development in these areas is a key issue and our public representative should ensure these matters are raised among the authorities,” he said.

Removal of encroachment in sectors and better upkeep of civic infrastructure are the other issues, according to residents of the area. “Encroachment in front of market areas leads to traffic management issues everyday. A number of letters and complaints have been submitted to the authorities but to no avail. We hope the people’s representative can pressurise authorities to resolve the residents’ issues,” said Jitendra Mavi, president of Alpha-2 RWA.

Harinder Bhati, a member of Beta-2 RWA, added, “Residents of Greater Noida suffer from poor civic infrastructure here. The sewer lines need redevelopment and the drainage also needs maintenance as waterlogging is a major problem during the rainy season”.

Tejpal Nagar says has been attentive to residents’ demands throughout his tenure. “I am aware of the residents’ issues and have worked closely with RWAs during my tenure to resolve their problems. These issues are part of my agenda for the upcoming elections as well,” said Nagar.

Congress’ Dadri candidate Deepak Bhati Chotiwala, who conducted a door-to-door campaign in Alpha and Gama sectors on Monday, said that the issue of RWAs’ representation is one of his main agendas. “I have been meeting and hearing the demands of the residents and they have high hopes from me as their issues have not been resolved in the last five years. If I win these elections, I will make sure RWAs get their say in board meetings of the GNIDA,” he said.

