UP elections: State’s deputy CM Sharma rakes up Kairana in Dadri poll campaign

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister and BJP leader Dr Dinesh Sharma was in Greater Noida on Sunday to campaign for the party’s Dadri candidate Tejpal Nagar. He took part in a door-to-door campaign in Alpha-1 sector and held an election meeting with voters at a private college in Knowledge Park.

Speaking to the media during his campaign, Sharma raised the issue of “palayan” (Hindu exodus)” during the Samajwadi Party (SP) rule and claimed that under the BJP, UP has been transformed into a state where development is the key.

“UP has changed now. This is not a state of mass exoduses but that of development now. The state does not have a place for lawlessness and has become a place where employment, health and education are given importance,” said Sharma.

“The elimination of regionalism, family politics and mafia-rule are BJP’s objectives, which fights polls on agendas of development”, Sharma added.

Sharma was referring to the 2016 allegations of a few BJP leaders that there was an exodus of Hindus from the Muslim-dominated town of Kairana in Shamli district. However, a five-member team of Hindu seers in June 2016 (during the SP government) contradicted the BJP’s claim of an exodus but said there was an atmosphere of fear in the town because of criminals.

Sharma’s statement comes a day after Union home minister and BJP stalwart Amit Shah was in Kairana to campaign for the upcoming polls.

Sharma further said that the Opposition is giving tickets to their family members and tainted leaders.

“The people of UP have tasted the benefits of development. Now, there is no space for caste-based or communal politics. There is a rising fear in the public that mafia and criminal elements will come back again as some parties have fielded criminals or their family members as candidates,” he said.

Sharma was apparently referring to SP candidate from the Kairana seat, Nahid Hasan, who was arrested on January 15 by the UP Police under the Gangsters Act. Later, SP gave the Kairana ticket to Hasan’s younger sister Iqra.

Sharma said, “There are criminals who are openly supporting some parties, indirectly warning people that if they do not support them, they will create an atmosphere of terror. But it will never happen, the entire state has changed under BJP rule”.

Sharma added that rival parties, including the Congress, the SP, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), will not be able to get even 100 seats in the upcoming polls.

“I feel western UP will break its own previous record by supporting the BJP with more votes. We will get over 50 per cent of the votes and break our own record,” said Sharma.

On Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denying she is Congress’ chief ministerial candidate, Sharma said he need not say much about it as numerous TV surveys are forecasting a mere 3-7 seats for her party. “Their combined figures (Opposition parties) in the upcoming polls will not reach three-digit,” he said.

Sharma further alleged that earlier, political parties in UP fought elections on communal issues and polarised minority voters, even winning elections in the past.

Dadri in western UP’s Gautam Budh Nagar district goes to the polls on February 10.

BJP has fielded sitting MLA Nagar once again from the seat, which has 15 other candidates in fray.

According to Vijay Bhati, BJP’s Gautam Budh Nagar district president, the campaigning was carried out by following Covid-19 norms. “At the election meeting held in a private college in Greater Noida, only 70 party workers and key voters were present in the hall, maintaining social distancing while the deputy chief minister’s door-to-door campaign was also carried out in accordance with guidelines issued by the Election Commission,” he said.

Incidentally, BJP candidate Nagar was campaigning in Greater Noida west and did not accompany Sharma.

Responding to Sharma’s allegations, SP’s Dadri candidate Raj Kumar Bhati said, “A number of sitting MLAs and leaders of the BJP have criminal cases pending against them. As they are in power, they are not pulled up and point fingers at us. However, the voters are smart enough to judge and the poll results on March 10 will say for itself”.

Political analysts say that by highlighting the Kairana “exodus”, BJP is trying to revive the memories of the Muzaffarnagar riots. Before the 2014 general elections, the riots in August and September of 2013 between Jats and Muslims in Muzaffarnagar had left 60 people dead and displaced nearly 50,000.

“Recently, during the farmers’ agitation, Jat and Muslim communities have come together, and this poses a serious challenge for the BJP. In this context, it becomes necessary for the party to revive the memories of the Muzaffarnagar riots in order to win the elections”, said Hilal Ahmad, associate professor, Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), New Delhi, who had also conducted a study on the Muzaffarnagar riots.

Psephologist and CSDS professor Sanjay Kumar said, “By raking up the Kairana issue, the BJP is trying to convey to the Hindu voters that the party cares for them while the Opposition does not. The bigger narrative that they are trying to put across the state, especially western UP where Muslims are in larger numbers, is that if the SP is voted to power, minorities will have a larger role to play”.