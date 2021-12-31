UP govt rolls out guidelines for vaccinating children aged 15-18 from January 3

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines for vaccination of children aged 15-18 years from January 3 and also for senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline workers, who will be administered the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from January 10 onwards.

The government has also set targets for vaccinating beneficiaries in different groups. While Gautam Budh Nagar has a target of vaccinating 115,592 children, Ghaziabad would be vaccinating 234,488 beneficiaries in the 15-18 years cohort.

According to the state guidelines, children will be administered only Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as it is the only vaccine with Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for the 15-18 years age-group and recommended by ‘Covid -19 Working Group’ of the National Technical Advisory Group on immunization.

According to a report from the Union health ministry, states have been advised to form two separate vaccination teams at every vaccination centre to avoid confusion in administration of the right vaccine and ensure orientation of vaccinators on jabbing the eligible children. “To avoid the mixing up of vaccines during administration, separate CVCs (covid vaccination centres), separate session sites, separate queue (if at same session where adult vaccination is ongoing) and separate vaccination team (if at same session site) are to be strived for,” said the health ministry.

Children taking the shot will have to remain under observation for half an hour to monitor adverse effects, the same as all eligible people. They will be given the second dose after 28 days.

“Beneficiaries falling under the 15-18 years age group can register online through an existing account on the CoWlN portal or can register by creating a new account by using a unique mobile number. The facility for online registration will be made available from January 1. The walk-in facility and the on the spot registration at the vaccination centres will also be facilitated for such beneficiaries,” said Dr Sunil Tyagi, additional chief medical officer of Ghaziabad.

“We have about 250 teams involved in the vaccination process and 50-75 teams will be there exclusively for vaccinating children in schools,” said Tyagi.

In Uttar Pradesh, 1,4014,000 children in the 15-18 years category have been identified, who are eligible to take the vaccine. In fact, Uttar Pradesh has the maximum share of such beneficiaries of the total 74,057,000 children identified across the country.

“We have planned to open vaccination camps in schools for children as it will be easily accessible to them. Once majority of the children get the vaccine doses in schools, those who have been left out of the vaccination programme can visit the dedicated inoculation centres to take the jab. We are hoping our teams will be able to vaccinate maximum beneficiaries in the 15-18 years age group in two weeks,” said Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer of Ghaziabad.

“We are chalking out a strategy to enhance the vaccination programme that will be undertaken from January onwards. We will dedicate counters at our vaccination centres, which will be exclusively for children. We are also trying to identify areas, where a large number of beneficiaries reside. We may come up with additional vaccination centres in such areas,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar.

For those who are aged over 60+ and have comorbidities, the government has set a target of vaccinating 39,660 people in Gautam Budh Nagar and 68,815 in Ghaziabad. Around 3,754,400 such beneficiaries have been identified in UP, the state with the maximum share of people aged over 60+ and having comorbidities of the total 27,514,000 such beneficiaries identified across the country.

According to the state guidelines, all persons aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities and who have completed two doses of Covid vaccine should take the doctor’s advice before taking the third precaution dose.

It also said that prioritisation and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on completion of nine months (39 weeks) from the date of administration of second dose.

The ministry in this regard has already said all those who are 60 years and above will not be required to produce/submit any certificate from the doctor at the time of administration of the precautionary dose but are expected to take the doctor’s advice before deciding to avail the third dose.

The ministry of health and family welfare has already asked the poll-bound states to maximise vaccination in a week or fortnight and also mentioned that personnel to be deployed on election duty will be treated as front line workers as they are at a higher risk of contracting the infection. Uttar Pradesh is set to go for the assembly elections in a couple of months.

