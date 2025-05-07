Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said it is deploying a specially-trained unit of 131 police personnel at the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar. UP govt to deploy 131 specially-trained police personnel at Noida Airport

"To strengthen NIA's security framework, a team of 131 police personnel has been selected, comprising 10 inspectors, 42 sub-inspectors, and 62 constables. In addition, 17 officers will be kept in reserve. All selected staff members are graduates under the age of 50 and are proficient in both computers and the English language," it said in a statement.

Their training is being conducted by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Lucknow, based on the recommendation of the Bureau of Immigration, the government said.

The Centre had requested the deployment of the state police force at the greenfield airport to manage immigration services and other critical operations, it said.

"Acting on this request, the Yogi Adityanath government has identified personnel from various departments of the police force to fulfil these duties.

"These officers are being trained to meet international standards and to function as a vigilant, capable, and robust monitoring force, ensuring the smooth and secure operation of immigration services at the Noida International Airport ," the government said.

As NIA prepares for its launch, 19 immigration counters 10 for arrivals and nine for departures will be operated with the help of trained UP Police staff.

These officers will undergo specialised training before deployment, ensuring they are ready to handle immigration services and deal swiftly with any irregularities, according to the statement.

The training programme, conducted under the supervision of IPS officer Harsh Singh, FRRO, is already underway in Lucknow, it said.

The first batch has completed training, while more sessions are set to begin soon, with the full process expected to conclude by July, it added.

According to the government, the training includes modules on immigration-related crimes, suspect identification, rapid response, and real-time field operations.

Officers are also being trained in passport verification, e-visa monitoring, and the latest trends in international crime, such as human trafficking, smuggling, job scams, and document fraud, it added.

The Noida International Airport is coming up in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh, some 75 km off Delhi. The airport's first of four phases is expected to go operational this year after failing its September 2024 deadline.

The airport is being developed in a public private partnership model for the UP government by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG.

In the first phase, the airport will have one runway, a terminal building and an annual passenger capacity of 1.2 crore, according to project officials.

