UP govt exercise to find why realty firms go bust yields no result yet
A fact-finding exercise initiated by the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in April to “find out the reasons behind realtors leaving Noida and Greater Noida” and turning bankrupt is yet to yield results, officials said.
According to officials, the state’s real estate business is facing a financial crisis, with 60 realty companies in Noida and Greater Noida itself undergoing corporate insolvency resolution processes (CIRPs) besides several other realtors going bankrupt. This has left the state government worried, which has failed to recover dues amounting to ₹35,000 crore from developers, officials said. Concerns involving a lot of distressed homebuyers are also mounting, they added.
According to officials, the government is also apprehensive that dragging realty companies to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will aid defaulters to evade action.
“In April, we directed the chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority to discover the exact reasons behind the crisis being faced by realtors, homebuyers, and other stakeholders. Multiple realtors are undergoing CIRP, and the government wants to understand the issue leading to this crisis. I can better understand the issue only after reading the fact-finding report,” said Arvind Kumar, additional chief secretary, infrastructure, and industrial development commissioner, Uttar Pradesh.
All industrial bodies including the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority report to Kumar.
According to the Greater Noida authority, there are 34 realty projects in Greater Noida and at least 26 projects in Noida are undergoing CIRP at the NCLT. The tribunal takes over the control of a delayed or stuck realty project via a resolution professional if a realtor cannot run the company or repay the money it borrowed from lenders or investors.
On being asked about the status of the fact-finding report, Narendra Bhooshan, who was the CEO of the Greater Noida authority for the last three years until May 4, refused to comment as he is now serving as the principal secretary, Public Works Department, Uttar Pradesh.
Surendra Singh, who was appointed CEO of Greater Noida authority on May 5, has assured he will investigate the matter.
On Friday, Amandeep Dhuli, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, met the legal department and reviewed the cases involving the 34 projects undergoing CIRP at the NCLT at the Sector Knowledge Park 4 main administrative building. However, no official was willing to comment on the outcome of the meeting.
Meanwhile, residents alleged that the state government is all bluster and no action when it comes to the concerns of homebuyers who have invested their hard-earned money into housing projects
Anshuman Jain, a homebuyer who has been waiting for his flat at one of Wave Group’s housing societies, said, “The government only takes meetings without any solution. It has been happening for many years.”
“We invested ₹65 lakh to buy a house almost 13 years ago. Our realtor has been undergoing CIRP at the NCLT for the last five years. There seems to be no solution to our plight. The UP government seems to not be bothered about us at all,” said Ashish Mohan Gupta, a Jaypee Infratech Limited buyer.
According to the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI), the Noida and Greater Noida realty sector has been severely demotivated by uncertainties over several issues, including the imposition of hefty interest on land dues.
On July 10, 2020, the Supreme Court, while hearing a petition regarding the Amrapali Group, asked the Noida authority to only charge an interest rate of 8.5%, based on the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) fixed by the Reserve Bank of India, on land dues of developers. The order came in response to a petition by a Noida-based developer ACE Group which requested that the “unreasonable” interest rate on group housing land be revised. However, this order has still not been implemented.
To be sure, the original interest rate is 7.5%, which is set to increase incrementally in case of default in payment. In most cases, developers owe the Noida authority upto 20% in interest. According to the authority’s policy, the initial deposit for a piece of land is 10% of the total cost, and the rest can be paid to the authority in instalments on which it charges interest.
“We raised this issue in April with senior officials of the UP government. If the Supreme Court order had been implemented in time, many realtors would not have faced a financial crisis. We hope the fact-finding report is submitted soon, and the issues resolved at the earliest,” said Prashant Kumar Tiwari, president, CREDAI.
