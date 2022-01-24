UPTET candidates protest after denied entry to examination centres

Noida: A group of candidates on Sunday protested against authorities of a school, an exam centre, in Noida Sector 30 for allegedly denying them entry to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) over non availability of “valid documents”.

Some candidates also said that the centres’ doors were closed at 9:30am when many students were still in the queue.

Sandeep Kumar, a candidate, said he was carrying his admit card and Aadhaar card for verification. “Officials said the documents were supposed to be signed by the B.Ed college principal. As I was unable to get those signed, I and some other students were denied entry to the exam centre,” Kumar said.

Kumar also said that he went to the Noida Sector 30 school from Ghazipur to appear for the exam. In protest, the students briefly halted traffic movement on the adjacent road of the exam centre, however, a police team soon reached the spot and pacified the protesting students and cleared the road.

A group of students at another centre in Noida Sector 25 faced similar problems.

Amit Kumar, another student, said that the officials at the exam centre demanded original papers of the B.Ed for entry to the exam venue. Some students could not produce the documents and so they were barred. “Students who came after 9:30am were also denied entry,” he said.

Dharmveer Singh, district inspector of schools (DIOS), Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the instructions were already being given to the students in the admit cards.

“The candidates were informed to report before 9:30am. The original copy or certified copy of the mark sheet of B.Ed (Bachelor of Education)/Basic Training Course (BTC) by their college principal or a competent authority is mandatory for the UPTET exam. Non-certified photocopy is also not allowed,” he said, adding that all the candidates who met these criteria were only allowed to appear for the exam.

Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida,said that nearly 30 candidates at four exam centres faced the same problem in the morning. “A police team reached the spot and intervened into the matter. There were no problems in the second shift,” he said.

Gautam Budh Nagar has 27 exam centres -- 11 in Noida, nine in Central Noida, and seven in Greater Noida -- where the exams were conducted in two shifts, 10am-12:30pm and 2:30pm-5pm. There was tight security at the exam centres as on November 28, 2021, when the exam got cancelled over allegations of question paper leak.