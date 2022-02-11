Urban Noida registers above 50% polling for first time in over 10 yrs

When polling under the first phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections ended on Thursday, Gautam Budh Nagar recorded a voter turnout of 57.07%, marginally lower than the polling percentage of 58.05 recorded in the 2017 elections. But it was Noida which bucked the trend of the past few elections to register a voter turnout of above 50% -- 50.1% to be exact -- for the first time in over a decade.

Polling was held on Thursday in 58 assembly seats across 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh in the first phase. The counting of votes will be on March 10.

In Gautam Budh Nagar, a district with nearly 1.67 million voters, polling was held across 1,840 polling booths in 566 centres, including 250 model polling booths. According to district election officials, there were 755 polling booths in Noida, 665 in Dadri and 420 in Jewar. There are 39 candidates in the fray in the district -- 12 in Jewar, 13 in Noida and 14 in Dadri.

As in the past, Jewar recorded the highest voter turnout in the district at 66.6%. In the 2017 elections, too, the assembly segment had topped the voter turnout with a polling percentage of 65.46.

Noida at 50.1%, saw a marginal rise in the polling percentage from the last elections when it was 48.57%.

At 59.78%, Dadri’s voter turnout was lower than that of the 2017 elections when it was 60.13%.

In Noida, the polling percentage crossed 50% after over a decade. In the past two assembly elections, the polling was 48.57% (in 2017) and 48.98% (in 2012). Before that, the Noida assembly segment was part of Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr districts. Officials said increased polling may be because of the efforts undertaken by the administration to create voter awareness.

“We undertook several measures, both online and offline, to ensure that the polling percentage increased this time. There were more model polling booths this year and we also ensured that all booths had basic facilities such as clean drinking water and comfortable waiting areas. We held several webinars, and also circulated posters and messages from the DM’s office among residents,” said Shailendra Bahadur Singh, nodal officer for the systematic voters’ education and electoral participation (SVEEP) programme in Noida.

Meanwhile, in Dadri, the total voter turnout remained lower than in the previous election. Experts said that may impact results and it may not be in favour of the ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“It is not surprising that the voter turnout has been low in areas that have a more rural population. The unresolved issues from the farmers’ protest are still a major concern in these parts and that may have kept people away from polling booths. It will dent the ruling party’s chances, for sure, unlike the sweep the BJP made in 2017. Even if the BJP candidates in Dadri and Jewar are re-elected, their victory margins may reduce,” said Dr Bhawna Sharma, assistant professor (political science), Amity University, Noida.

Sharma also said increase in polling percentage in urban areas such as Noida would play in favour of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, on the lines of previous elections, polling centres in Sharda University in Greater Noida and Sector 44 in Noida remained among those with the lowest voter turnout. Officials at Sharda University centre said they recorded a polling of around 19%.

“The district officials usually insist that students of various institutes in the area get registered as voters. Many of them have now graduated and moved elsewhere, but they have not updated their Voter IDs. The administration should rope in institutions to get the electoral rolls updated and remove the names of those who have moved out,” said Ajit Kumar, public relations officer, Sharda University.

As these are the first elections to be held in the district during the Covid-19 pandemic, the administration ensured thermal screening and sanitisation at all booths, though social distancing was notable in its absence. However, large crowds could not be seen at any booth, which could also be because of the increased number of booths this time. The election commission had ensured that fewer voters are allotted to each booth to avoid crowding and an extra hour was also allowed for polling.

“We are thankful to all voters who turned up to exercise their right and strengthen the democracy. We are also very thankful to thousands of government employees and security forces, both central and state, for their dedicated service,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate and district election officer.

