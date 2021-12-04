Visitors from across country pour in Greater Noida for 4-day expo on home decor

From centuries-old art carved on wood and metalware to the latest innovations, such as sleep technology and PPE safety kits, the Home Decor-Gift-Handicraft (HGH) India 2021 show, which concluded at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Friday, was an amalgamation of ancient and modern ideas.

The 10th edition of the four-day trade show for home products, which is held every year in Mumbai, was hosted in Greater Noida for the first time and had visitors from over 460 cities and towns across India.

In a joint initiative with the ministry of textiles, the HGH India dedicated a pavilion to Indian heritage and artisans, whose artworks were the major crowd puller. There were live demonstrations by master craftsmen and national award winners.

Padma Shri awardee Lajwanti (identified by first name) displayed phulkari embroidery products at the pavilion. The 64-year-old from Patiala in Punjab has been engaged in the artwork since she was six.

“Phulkari was once an important part of a Punjabi bride’s trousseau and continues to be the same till date. However now, it is also being adapted to home décor items such as bed sheets, curtains, wall hangings, and cushion covers. Dresses, bags, and pouches are also embellished with phulkari,” she said.

Other artworks promoted here included homeware products carved in wood, metal engraving, terracotta, among others. Talking about initiatives to promote Indian artisans, Shantmanu (identified by first name), development commissioner (handicraft), ministry of textiles, said, “In addition to the big players in the home décor industry, we also have small-scale artisans, weavers, and handloom workers whose works were showcased here. For this fair, the ministry has sponsored these artisans, apart from giving them training, upscaling and providing toolkits to promote their art and increase their income”.

With an aim to promote the traditional handloom from Shillong, 23-year-old Kimberley Khyriem, a fashion designer from Meghalaya, showcased her collection of home linen, furnishings, beddings, and apparel made of Erisilk.

“Erisilk is also known as ‘ahimsa silk’, as it is produced without harming insects. Instead of boiling the insects, we wait for the caterpillars to leave their shells to gather silk. This is a traditional form of producing silk used by hand weavers of northeast states of India, especially Meghalaya,” said Khyriem, who is a graduate of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), New Delhi.

Khyriem is an incubatee of NIFT Foundation for Design Innovation (NFDI), a company set up by NIFT under the ministry of textiles wherein the government promotes startups in the industry.

“My brand promotes sustainable form of production of fabric, as we use natural organic dyes like turmeric, lac, coffee, tea, which are locally sourced from Khweng village in Shillong. I aim to take this traditional method to the international market of home décor and furnishing through the HGH expo here,” said Khyriem.

More such innovations were part of a stall dedicated to NIFT-NFDI pavilion. “NFDI promotes and supports incubatees, most of whom are final year students as well as alumni of NIFT who want to set up their own enterprise and startups. For such young innovators, the HGH expo is a great opportunity,” said Shantmanu, who is also the director-general of NIFT.

According to experts, home décor industry has seen a boom since the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We have observed that during the last two years of Covid-enforced lockdowns and work -from-home lifestyle, Indian consumer sentiments have turned more positive towards their homes. They are spending on all categories of home products and this trend will continue. According to the retailers in bed & bath, furnishing fabrics, wallpaper, kitchenware, furniture and home décor, the period from July to November this year have recorded 30-40% increase in retail sales compared to last year. This boom in the home retail segment is expected to be long-lasting,” said Arun Roongta, managing director, HGH India.

Roongta added that Noida and Greater Noida--being a hub of new real estate investments--is a major upcoming market for interior décor. “The young generation moving to their dream homes in Gautam Budh Nagar is a major target for the home décor industry. They like to experiment in home decor with new innovations and at the same time explore traditional art forms. For such a target audience, traders have offered a varied range of products at the HGH Expo,” he added.