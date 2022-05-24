Waterlogging in Noida turns rain respite to misery

Heavy rains lashed Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday, bringing much-needed respite from the scorching heat over the couple of months. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the showers brought down the maximum temperature in the city by over 12 degrees Celsius (°C).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 40.7°C, which dropped to 28°C on Monday. Similarly, the minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 23.8°C, which plummeted to 18°C on Monday, official data showed. The temperatures in Noida are recorded at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) located in Sector 62.

According to the RMC, light to moderate intensity thundershowers and gusty winds with speed of 50 to 60kmph were witnessed across Noida between 5am to 8.30am on Monday. The weather office stated that on Tuesday, the city will record maximum and minimum temperatures of 38°C and 21°C respectively. It added that there is a possibility of rain and overcast conditions will continue.

The city witnessed strong gusty winds on Monday morning and several trees were uprooted. There were instances where electric poles also got uprooted and traffic was affected in various areas of both Noida and Greater Noida, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Uprooted trees led to the disruption of traffic. A streetlight pole also fell in Sector 30, which was removed in 20 minutes and a large billboard fell from a mall, located in Sector 25, and it was removed within 10 minutes as well. A barricade plate erected around the under-construction Parthala roundabout also fell on the road, leading to traffic congestion for a while. Uprooted trees were also spotted in Sector 12 and on Tilapta roundabout in Greater Noida and they were removed with the help of local residents,” said Ashutosh Singh, traffic inspector, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Commuters said that waterlogging led to slow traffic on arterial roads across Noida during the peak hours.

“The Sector 18 underpass was waterlogged at 9am due to which traffic movement was extremely slow for commuters going towards Delhi,” said Rohin Gupta, a local resident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Waterlogging was also reported on Noida-Greater Expressway at the Sector 132 underpass.

“The waterlogging in Sector 18 underpass lasted for about an hour. Traffic movement remained slow but was not disrupted completely as vehicles did not break down nor were there any reports of accidents. Traffic movement remained largely smooth throughout the day in Gautam Budh Nagar,” said Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON