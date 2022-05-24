Waterlogging in Noida turns rain respite to misery
Heavy rains lashed Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday, bringing much-needed respite from the scorching heat over the couple of months. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the showers brought down the maximum temperature in the city by over 12 degrees Celsius (°C).
On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 40.7°C, which dropped to 28°C on Monday. Similarly, the minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 23.8°C, which plummeted to 18°C on Monday, official data showed. The temperatures in Noida are recorded at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) located in Sector 62.
According to the RMC, light to moderate intensity thundershowers and gusty winds with speed of 50 to 60kmph were witnessed across Noida between 5am to 8.30am on Monday. The weather office stated that on Tuesday, the city will record maximum and minimum temperatures of 38°C and 21°C respectively. It added that there is a possibility of rain and overcast conditions will continue.
The city witnessed strong gusty winds on Monday morning and several trees were uprooted. There were instances where electric poles also got uprooted and traffic was affected in various areas of both Noida and Greater Noida, said police.
“Uprooted trees led to the disruption of traffic. A streetlight pole also fell in Sector 30, which was removed in 20 minutes and a large billboard fell from a mall, located in Sector 25, and it was removed within 10 minutes as well. A barricade plate erected around the under-construction Parthala roundabout also fell on the road, leading to traffic congestion for a while. Uprooted trees were also spotted in Sector 12 and on Tilapta roundabout in Greater Noida and they were removed with the help of local residents,” said Ashutosh Singh, traffic inspector, Gautam Budh Nagar.
Commuters said that waterlogging led to slow traffic on arterial roads across Noida during the peak hours.
“The Sector 18 underpass was waterlogged at 9am due to which traffic movement was extremely slow for commuters going towards Delhi,” said Rohin Gupta, a local resident.
Waterlogging was also reported on Noida-Greater Expressway at the Sector 132 underpass.
“The waterlogging in Sector 18 underpass lasted for about an hour. Traffic movement remained slow but was not disrupted completely as vehicles did not break down nor were there any reports of accidents. Traffic movement remained largely smooth throughout the day in Gautam Budh Nagar,” said Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).
-
Delhi: Rain catches city off guard again
New Delhi Strong winds and rain caused large-scale traffic disruptions for office commuters across parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Monday, with waterlogging reported at several arterial points, and uprooted trees adding to the mayhem. Waterlogging and heavy congestion was reported at key spots such as the IIT Delhi intersection, Pul Prahaladpur underpass Hauz Khas, Rao Tula Ram Road flyover near Vasant Vihar, Ashram Chowk, Najafgarh Road, Nangloi Road, and Bakkarwala intersection.
-
In pursuance of court order, Yeida prepares list of plot owners to be charged extra
Three days after the Supreme Court upheld the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority's (Yeida) 2014 decision to demand more money from plot allottees, including realtors and individuals, to pay an additional amount to farmers whose land was acquired for development, the authority has a drawn up a list of all allottees who need to pay 64.7% more for their respective plots.
-
HC tells Delhi govt to form policy for non-stop sanitary pads distribution
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday asked the city government to consider formulating a policy for non-stop distribution of sanitary napkins to girl students in its schools, saying that mere absence of a running contract is not good enough to discontinue a social measure.
-
Rain disrupts power supply for hours in Noida, Greater Noida
Many localities across Noida and Greater Noida suffered a power blackout for over five hours shortly after the downpour on Monday. Residents in several pockets of Noida and Greater Noida reported power outages that began as early as 4am in the morning, which was restored five hours later at around 9 am. President of Federation of Noida RWA, Yogender Sharma added that officials of PVVNL (Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited) assured residents that all power issues will be resolved soon.
-
DCW inspection finds glaring security lapses at MCD schools
Following a surprise inspection of four municipal schools in the Capital, the Delhi Commission for Women on Monday issued a notice to Municipal Corporation of Delhi commissioner flagging concerns such as poor infrastructure and lax security measures. In a written statement on Monday, DCW said an inspection of the four schools revealed issues pertaining to safety and security. It noted that gates of all four schools were left open with no security guards present.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics