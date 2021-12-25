We have carried out development without discrimination, says Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that the BJP government has done works in the state without discrimination and be it the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya or the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the party has delivered on its promises.

Yogi was in Ghaziabad to attend the ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ on Saturday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The yatra is a roadshow launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 19 to extend its outreach among the public in the run up to the state assembly elections scheduled in the first quarter of 2022. Ghaziabad has five assembly segments, all of which are ruled by BJP MLAs.

The rally , which was taken out from Bijnor last Sunday among the other districts in western Uttar Pradesh, reached Modinagar in Ghaziabad on Saturday.

“Through this yatra, we have come to seek your blessings. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government, during the past five years, has done works without any discrimination and has introduced policies for women, traders, youth and every segment of society,” said Adityanath during the gathering at Kalka Garhi Chowk.

“On one hand we carried out development and public welfare works while respecting religious beliefs, on the other hand, we did not hesitate to drive bulldozers on the illegal properties of professional mafias. We did what we said and the works are before you. What the BJP told you five years ago, whether it was related to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya or abrogation of Article from 370 for Jammu and Kashmir, we have done it,” said the CM.

Adityanath was accompanied by Union minister General V K Singh (retired), who is also an MP from Ghaziabad. After the public address, both Adityanath and Singh boarded a ‘rath’ (a decorated and furnished vehicle) and participated in the rally.

“We will continue our agenda of security and prosperity and will protect your interests,” said Adityanath during the course of the rally.

BJP workers and supporters chanted slogans of “Modi, Yogi” and “Jai Shri Ram” during the entire rally, which was taken out from Kalka Garhi Chowk to Thakurdwara, a distance of about 2.5km. The city unit of the BJP also made arrangements for the CM’s welcome at about 50 different locations on the route.

The Ghaziabad traffic police announced major traffic diversions from 3pm over GT Road and Ambedkar Road--the two key roads of the city.

While the roadshow started at around 7pm, commuters had a tough time wading through congested roads in Nehru Nagar, Kavi Nagar, Loha Mandi, Lal Kuan and other locations as police had put up barricades on roads and announced traffic diversions on Saturday evening.

“Hundreds of commuters in their vehicles were stuck up in Nehru Nagar, Kavi Nagar and Vivekanand flyover and even pedestrians were finding it difficult to move. Since it was Christmas, the diversions compounded traffic congestions,” said Akash Vashishtha, a resident of Raj Nagar.

Police said that the roadshow ended in about two hours while personnel were deployed to manage traffic on different routes. “It is estimated around 20,000 people participated in the rally. We deployed our personnel to ensure smooth flow of traffic while ensuring safety and security of the participants of the rally along the designated route,” said Nipun Aggarwal, superintendent of police (city 1).

