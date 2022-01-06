With 510 fresh Covid cases, Noida sees nearly 4 times jump in daily infections

With 510 fresh coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, Noida recorded a nearly four times jump in the single-day tally of the infections, as compared to 140 infections reported on Tuesday.

The active Covid case tally now stands at 1,110, with 929 cases being added in the first five days of January 2022, said the district health department.

In view of the increasing Covid cases, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s event scheduled to take place in Gautam Budh Nagar on Thursday to distribute tablet phones and smartphones among fresher college students has also been cancelled.

The district last crossed such a high-mark, with 457 fresh Covid cases reported on May 17 last year, during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19.

Gautam Budh Nagar has reported a total of 64,651 cases and 468 fatalities so far. As of now, all active Covid patients in the district are showing mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, are most of them are in home isolation.

“16 Covid patients are admitted at the Noida Covid hospital, but none of them is on oxygen support or are in critical condition. Most of them have been isolated because of the mandates, or because they do not have adequate arrangements to isolate themselves at their homes. We are closely monitoring our bed requirements and the severity of the cases, and as of now, there is thankfully no rise in the need for ICU admissions,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate.

Noida is the only district which has more than 1,000 active cases and thus the restrictions have been imposed in the district. With over 500 cases, the positivity rate now stands at 8.2%. Within 10 days, the positivity rate in Noida has gone from less than 1% to over 8%. A total of 1,771,293 tests have been conducted in the district so far.

He also said that the Noida Covid Hospital’s capacity can be expanded up to 400 beds, and alternate arrangements could be made according to the requirements.

With active Covid cases going over the 1,000-mark, Uttar Pradesh has imposed restrictions in Gautam Budh Nagar from Thursday (January 6), which includes a night curfew from 10pm to 6pm. Additionally, gyms, water parks and swimming pools will also remain shut, though no restrictions have been imposed on salons. Cinema halls, restaurants and other food joints will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity; and wedding ceremonies and other events in open areas will also be held at 50% capacity.

Physical classes till Class 10 have also been suspended till January 14 this year, and those in the 15-18 age group -- who have taken the Covid jab -- will be given a two days’ holiday.

“We will impose these restrictions strictly, and we have not added anything to the state’s order since it is quite comprehensive. However, we hope that the people will also follow self-regulations and refrain from any unnecessary contact. It is best to stay at home as much as possible, and avoid crowding. We have also asked our nigrani samitis, RWAs and AOAs to ensure that the norms are followed in their areas,” said Suhas LY.

Meanwhile, there are no restrictions at tourist and religious places such as temples, monuments, zoological parks and sanctuaries, except for ensuring a help desk and visitors using masks and sanitisers mandatorily. IT/ITES firms have been asked to encourage working from home policies for as many employees as possible.

The state government has also fixed rates for Covid-19 tests and CT scans for all government and private hospitals. If any establishment is found overcharging, action will be taken against it. A rapid-antigen test will be priced at a maximum of ₹250 and TrueNat test will cost ₹1,250 at all private labs. For the RT-PCR test, home collection by a private lab will cost a maximum of ₹900, samples given at the centres will cost ₹700 and samples collected by a government centre to be sent for testing to a private lab will cost ₹500. Additionally, a 16-slice CT scan will cost a maximum of ₹2,000, 16-64 slice CT scan will cost ₹2,250 and those with over 64 slices will cost ₹2,500.

The district has also increased testing from around 4,000 samples last week to 6,000 samples at present. However, daily tests being done are still less than the target of 7,900 set by the state government.

Meanwhile, 10,956 people were vaccinated on Wednesday, including around 4,500 adolescents in the 15-17 age group.