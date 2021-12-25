With nine fresh cases, Covid tally in Ghaziabad highest since June

Nine fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Saturday, taking the total tally of infections reported in the month of December to 67, the highest in the last six months since June, when the district recorded 324 cases. Of the 67 cases reported this month, 40 are active patients, 35 of whom are in home isolation while the remaining are taking treatment in hospitals.

Of the cases reported on Saturday, two cases each have been reported from Indirapuram, Vasundhara and Vaishali while the three other cases have emerged from Kavi Nagar, New Vijay Nagar and a high-rise in Sahibabad.

A 14-year-old boy studying at a school in Indirapuram is among those who tested positive for the infection on Saturday. According to official data, there are four patients studying in educational institutions in Ghaziabad, Delhi and Gurugram who tested positive for Covid on Saturday.

A 41-year-old man, a resident of Vaishali and basketball player who returned from Central Africa’s Cameroon on December 17, are among the confirmed cases reported on Saturday.

“The cases which are coming to the fore are either asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms. We are keeping a track of all cases. Most of the cases have travel history while others are mostly contacts of previously infected patients. Our focus is now on early detection through rigorous testing and early treatment so that the spread of the infection can be checked,” said Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer (CMO).

According to official data, total 324 Covid cases were reported in the district in June, which drastically dropped to 65 in July, 26 in August, 18 in September, 14 in October and six in November.

“There has been a rise in Covid infections and the cases are increasing gradually. It is likely that the trend will continue... Hence, it is vital that all Covid precautions, such as wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing, is strictly observed and enforced,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad).

In order to keep a check on rising Covid cases in the state, UP chief secretary R K Tiwari on Friday issued a government order imposing a night curfew from 11pm to 5am starting from December 25. It has directed that the “mask nahi to samaan nahi” (no items to be sold to anyone not having mask) initiative be implemented, as part of which officials will have to spread awareness among traders not to sell items to customers, who come to shops without wearing masks.

The order also said that Covid help desk should come up at malls/super markets and no one should be allowed in without face masks.

The order further stated that for events being held in closed premises, maximum 200 people should be allowed at a time while the capacity has been capped to 50% for functions being held in open spaces.

