With over 19,000 cases in January, monthly tally in GB Nagar now highest ever

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 1,262 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of infections reported in the district in January to 19,662, the highest number of cases to be reported in a month ever since the pandemic began.

Currently, there are 10,428 active cases in the district while 3,150 people have been declared ‘recovered’ in the 24 hours. Though the daily count of Covid cases is much lower than Monday, when 2,158 cases were reported, the monthly Covid cases are now higher than ever before.

According to data available with the district administration, the monthly Covid tally has crossed the infections recorded during the peak of the second wave, when the district recorded 17,358 cases in April and 18,729 cases in May. Not just the total cases, even the fatality count was very high during this period. While 213 Covid deaths were recorded last April, there were 143 fatalities from the infection in May.

This year, however, just one Covid death has been reported in January so far. Though the severity of the infection is less this time, the transmissibility is much higher. There are still 12 days left in this month.

“In this wave, the number of positive cases have been high all over as compared to the previous wave. Obviously, transmissibility is more. At the same time, serious cases and hospital requirement are less this time. This is a positive sign and we hope that cases start reducing soon,” said district magistrate Suhas L Y.

Another positive trend is the age profile of those who tested positive for Covid-19. Unlike previous assumptions that more children will be infected in the current wave, this has not been the case.

According to district data, just 8.2% of the total confirmed cases recorded between December 15 to January 17 were of children while the remaining cases were of adults. Of the total cases recorded during this period, 1.8% were of children less than five-years-old while around 6.4% were children between the age of five and 17 years. Meanwhile, adults accounted for 17,095 cases in the last one month.

Doctors said it was clear very early on that it may not be a ‘paediatric wave’ and preparations should be made accordingly. “We had suggested to the administration that preparations should be made for hybrid ICUs where, both adults and children can be treated. It seemed like a false assumption very early on since children usually have better immunity and there was no scientific reason why more children would be affected,” said Dr D K Gupta, chairman, Felix hospital.