Woman constable duped of ₹60 lakh by man she met on matrimonial site
A woman posted as a constable in Assam Rifles was allegedly cheated of ₹60 lakh by a man she met online on a matrimonial site, who allegedly promised to marry her and got her to transfer the amount in 20 different accounts in a span of five months.
According to the complaint, the woman is a resident of Meerut and has been working as a constable in the Assam Rifles since 2016.
“On 3 May 2021, my husband died of a heart attack, after which I created a profile on a matrimonial site in September. The same month, a man, who identified himself as Sanjay Singh, approached me on the matrimonial website. He claimed to be an NRI currently working for a telecom company based in Delhi. Sanjay promised to marry me, which made me trust him,” said the woman in her complaint.
Over the next few months, the man kept asking for money on various pretexts and the victim arranged the same by asking from friends and family and transfer it to 20 different bank accounts.
“In one instance, a woman, named Sunita Verma, posing as an RBI officer, called me and asked me to submit a fine as I had done overseas bank transactions. Till January this year, I had given the accused ₹60 lakh, which I had arranged by borrowing from friends, relatives and even taking personal loans to the tune of ₹12 lakh,” said the woman in her complaint.
According to police, the woman never met the man in person and has not been able to get through to him for quite sometime. The woman approached police and lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered at Cyber Crime police station in Noida Sector 36.
“On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust),419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and other relevant sections of the IPC as well as sections of 66 and 66D (cheating using communication device or computer) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Teams have been deployed to nab the accused,” said Rita Yadav, in-charge of Cyber Crime police station, Noida.
Senior citizen duped of ₹60,000
A retired colonel living in Arun Vihar, Sector 37, was allegedly cheated of ₹60,000 when he was trying to sell an outfit online and clicked on a link sent by a prospective buyer to receive the online payment.
Complainant Prabhat Agarwal had posted about selling a dress on an online portal for ₹40,000. “A buyer who evinced interest in buying the dress contacted me. She said she will give ₹20,000 in cash when she comes to pick up the dress and transfer the remaining ₹20,000 in my bank account,” said Agarwal.
The suspect then sent a link to Agarwal’s mobile saying that he should click on it to receive the online payment. “However, my phone got hacked and after a few minutes, I got a message saying ₹60,000 has been deducted from my bank account,” said Agarwal, who registered a complaint at Sector 39 police station.
“A case has been registered under 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and other relevant sections of the IPC as well as sections of 66 and 66D (cheating using communication device or computer) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The matter is being investigated,” said Rajeev Kumar, in-charge of Sector 39 police station.
