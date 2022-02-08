Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Woman found dead at Noida home, police launch investigation
noida news

Woman found dead at Noida home, police launch investigation

Police said that prima facie it appeared the woman sustained injuries to the head with a heavy object. (Representative image)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 45-year-old woman was found dead at home in Sector 12 on Sunday evening, said police.

They added that prima facie it appeared the woman sustained injuries to the head with a heavy object.

Police said the woman’s body was discovered at her home by her brother, a resident of Sector 22, who told them she had been living alone after her daughter got married in November. Police said that neighbours and family members told them she was not on good terms with her husband.

“The Sector 24 police station received a call from the brother and policemen reached the spot, along with a forensic team, immediately. No evidence of robbery was found, but blood spots were found at various places in the house along with signs of a struggle. The body was sent for an autopsy and then handed over to the family,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida), Gautam Budh Nagar.

“We suspect someone closely related to the woman of her murder. We are interrogating four suspects in the case. CCTV camera footage from near the house is also being examined. The accused will be nabbed soon,” said Gyan Singh, in-charge of Sector 24 police station.

