Woman found dead in Greater Noida West; husband on the run

A 25-year-old woman was found dead at her rented accommodation in Shahberi, Greater Noida West, on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that the initial investigation pointed to the involvement of her husband, who is currently on the run.

The deceased has been identified as Ruby, a native of Bihar. She was living with her husband Naushad, 27, a tailor, and two children aged 18 months and six months, at their rented home in Shahberi, under Bisrakh police station limits.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said the couple got married around three years ago and shifted to Greater Noida West.

“The man worked as a tailor while the woman was a housewife. We received a call at 11.30am on Tuesday from the victim’s house owner. He informed us that the woman was dead. A police team accompanied by a dog squad and forensic experts reached the spot for investigation,” he said.

Chander said the woman had strangulation marks around her neck.

“Primary investigation shows that she was strangulated to death. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and a report is awaited,” he said.

Police said the victim’s neighbours told the police that the couple used to quarrel frequently.

“The suspect left their two children at a relative’s place on Monday and returned home in the evening. It is suspected that he murdered his wife and fled the spot. We are investigating the matter,” Chander said.

Police said no complaint has been filed on the woman’s death so far. “We have informed the victim’s family. We have also launched a search to arrest her husband,” the DCP said.